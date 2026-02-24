5 Kid-Approved Indoor Adventures To Escape The Cold In Asheville

Located in the western part of North Carolina between Charlotte and Knoxville, Tennessee, Asheville is an artsy city full of eclectic fun. It entices visitors with access to some of the most stunning trails and outdoor recreation in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But when cold weather closes nature's playground, families need engaging, indoor options for the kids.

From a palatial trampoline park that parents say is the best they've ever visited to a pinball museum with 80 games and unlimited play, Asheville offers more kid-friendly, indoor fun than you might expect. This includes options for children from toddler-age all the way through pre-teen years and beyond.

Our recommendations highlight highly-rated, indoor-only activities designed for children (not with children as an afterthought) that kids actually enjoy. Recommended by parents and caretakers, each place offers an adventure experience (either physical or mental) that keeps kids engaged when it's too cold to play outside. Although Asheville enjoys warm summers, temperatures in winter can drop as low as freezing with the chance of snow.