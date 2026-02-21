Mississippi's Serene National Forest Is A Scenic Escape With Lake Views, Fishing, And Camping

The state of Mississippi's status as a prime Southern tourist destination largely revolves around its significant historical and cultural attractions. The old Mississippi city of Vicksburg has both Civil War sites and artistic charm, while Mississippi's musical heritage provides ample charms (and live concerts) for the "Home of the Blues" at Clarksdale. Lost in a focus on its historical and cultural treasures, however, is Mississippi's status as an underrated outdoor destination. Though Mississippi's outdoor areas aren't as well known as the Great Smoky Mountains of neighboring Tennessee, or the impressive bayous of neighboring Louisiana, Mississippi's six national forests contain some of the loveliest hidden gems of the Deep South. In particular, the ravishing Tombigbee National Forest is one of the most scenic outdoor escapes in both Mississippi and the South as a whole.

Tombigbee National Forest is located in a heavily forested region of northeastern Mississippi, about an hour and 45 minutes northeast of Jackson, and two hours southeast of Memphis. Historically, this region of the state consisted largely of farmland and agricultural areas. However, as these farms were gradually abandoned, the region redeveloped into an expanse of distinctive hardwood forests that provide a surprisingly lush woodland setting just a few hours north of the Gulf Coast.

Today, Tombigbee's rich forest ecosystems, gorgeous lakeside settings, and notable cultural sites forge the perfect backdrop for excellent outdoor recreation. In fact, with a perfect blend of land and water resources, and a surprisingly rich collection of scenic spots, Tombigbee National Forest may be the perfect natural complement to Mississippi's equally rich (but much better known) cultural heritage. Here, visitors will find tranquil lakes, scenic woodland trails, and quietly remarkable historic sites woven into the forest's rolling landscape.