Mississippi's Serene National Forest Is A Scenic Escape With Lake Views, Fishing, And Camping
The state of Mississippi's status as a prime Southern tourist destination largely revolves around its significant historical and cultural attractions. The old Mississippi city of Vicksburg has both Civil War sites and artistic charm, while Mississippi's musical heritage provides ample charms (and live concerts) for the "Home of the Blues" at Clarksdale. Lost in a focus on its historical and cultural treasures, however, is Mississippi's status as an underrated outdoor destination. Though Mississippi's outdoor areas aren't as well known as the Great Smoky Mountains of neighboring Tennessee, or the impressive bayous of neighboring Louisiana, Mississippi's six national forests contain some of the loveliest hidden gems of the Deep South. In particular, the ravishing Tombigbee National Forest is one of the most scenic outdoor escapes in both Mississippi and the South as a whole.
Tombigbee National Forest is located in a heavily forested region of northeastern Mississippi, about an hour and 45 minutes northeast of Jackson, and two hours southeast of Memphis. Historically, this region of the state consisted largely of farmland and agricultural areas. However, as these farms were gradually abandoned, the region redeveloped into an expanse of distinctive hardwood forests that provide a surprisingly lush woodland setting just a few hours north of the Gulf Coast.
Today, Tombigbee's rich forest ecosystems, gorgeous lakeside settings, and notable cultural sites forge the perfect backdrop for excellent outdoor recreation. In fact, with a perfect blend of land and water resources, and a surprisingly rich collection of scenic spots, Tombigbee National Forest may be the perfect natural complement to Mississippi's equally rich (but much better known) cultural heritage. Here, visitors will find tranquil lakes, scenic woodland trails, and quietly remarkable historic sites woven into the forest's rolling landscape.
Tombigbee National Forest is an underrated paradise
Tombigbee National Forest consists of 66,576 acres of northeastern Mississippi forests, much of it featuring lovely and walkable tree-lined woodlands with prominent wild colors throughout different seasons. The forest's name comes from the Tombigbee River, which flows through northeastern Mississippi via the surrounding Tombigbee River Basin. Within this fertile context, the Tombigbee National Forest protects a gorgeous expanse of woods consisting of hickory, pine, loblolly, poplar, and other types of photogenic hardwood and conifer trees. In short, the Tombigbee National Forest offers a ravishing forest setting that's perfect for a peaceful walk in the woods.
Tombigbee National Forest is much more than just a large forest expanse across several Mississippi counties, of course. The forest contains several individual recreational areas that all have their own distinctive sights and experiences to offer. The Choctaw Lake Recreation Area, for example, is a beautiful setting situated around the eponymous 100-acre body of water. Another picturesque feature can be found in Tombigbee's equally magical Davis Lake Recreation Area and its 200-acre forested lake just 4 miles from Mississippi's Natchez Trace Parkway.
All of these Tombigbee recreation areas are perfect for relaxing woodland hikes, freshwater boating, blissful fishing outings, or forest photography. However, Tombigbee also contains one of Mississippi's most important archeological treasures. Just north of Davis Lake is the Owl Creek Mounds Archeological Site, a significant preserve of pre-Columbian earthen mounds created by the Mississippian culture around 1000 to 1200 C.E. Though not quite as prominent as America's largest prehistoric earthen mounds at the Cahokia State Historic Site in Illinois, the five Owl Creek Mounds provide equally important insight into the ceremonies, culture, and day-to-day life of this once-prominent North American civilization.
Planning your visit to Tombigbee National Forest
Tombigbee National Forest offers visitors several superb outdoor activities and sightseeing opportunities on both land and water. One of the forest's most impactful assets is its exceptional collection of picturesque wildflower groves scattered along its top scenic hiking trails. During the spring and summer, Tombigbee trails like the Lakeside Trail, the Chata Trail, and the Cabin Lake Trail showcase wonderful displays of flowers, including wild azaleas, phlox, butterfly weeds, and much more.
Even if you arrive outside of wildflower season, the Tombigbee National Forest is rich in many of Mississippi's best scenic trails. The Choctaw Lake Recreation Area Loop, for example, is an easy yet stunning hike around the eponymous lake. If you're looking for a much longer tour of the area, the Noxubee Hills Outer Loop covers a scenic 24-mile loop through the vast forests around Choctaw Lake. And if you want to bring a hoofed friend with you, Tombigbee's Witch Dance Horse Trail is an 18-mile equestrian trail through a comprehensive range of the area's topography and biodiversity.
Both Choctaw Lake and Davis Lake have excellent fishing opportunities, with sizable populations of bass, walleye, crappie, bream, and catfish. Davis Lake and the Choctaw Lake Recreation Areas also have excellent campgrounds equipped with flush toilets, dump sites, electric hookups, potable water, and picnic areas. At the time of this writing, both the Davis Lake and Choctaw Lake Campgrounds include about two dozen campsites each, available first-come, first-served for $20 per night. Day-use fees are $5 per vehicle, while access to the Owl Creek Mounds Archeological Site is free.