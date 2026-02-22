5 Affordable Ski Resorts In America Under $200 A Day For An Epic Winter Getaway

Finding your wallet in your ski pants is hard enough. The sticker shock of pricey lift tickets makes it all the worse. Things have become even more confounding lately, with some resorts literally changing prices with the weather. Resorts seem well aware of the situation and are using deep discounts to incentivize advance bookings. Markdowns aside, there are still some affordable ski resorts in America offering an epic winter getaway for under $200 per day.

The cost of lift tickets has become a perpetual bugaboo for the online skiing commentariat, which balks at price tags crossing the $300 threshold. Yet it's a catch-22, according to veterans. "Too many people want to go skiing, such that the resorts can charge these ridiculous prices and still have huge lift lines," one Reddit user wrote. "People are complaining about overcrowding at the same time they are upset about super high ticket prices, which normally would have the effect of reducing the crowds. Just shows you how in demand the resorts actually are." Fortunately, one can have a fun day carving down a mountain without breaking the bank.

Lift tickets can still be found for under $200 a day across the country, some in the most affordable ski resort towns across America. Granted, there's a balance between price and quality. You can, theoretically, find a place to ski for $5, but with serious tradeoffs in quality, size, and location. Here, instead, are five mountains that offer epic skiing for your buck.