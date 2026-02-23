Texas' Gulf Coast Town Near The Mexico Border Is A Serene Escape With Sunset Views And Nearby Beaches

Fringed with scenic stretches of marshy wetlands, windswept beaches, and barrier islands, the Texas Gulf Coast feels so tropical, you'd swear you were in the Caribbean. The balmy region is pretty popular among tourists, drawing millions of visitors each year. So if you're looking to dig your heels into the sand without having to wade through all the crowds, cruise on over to Laguna Vista in Cameron County.

The residential area is a little off the beaten path, hugging the salty waters of the Laguna Madre Bay near the United States-Mexico border. But that's one of this place's biggest perks. "While the town is slightly secluded from industry, it pays off for the beauty you get to live near," one local shared on Niche. Laguna Vista may be small, but it still has plenty of green spaces to explore, whether you like hiking, golfing, picnicking, or simply watching the sunset.

The tiny town is also close to some of the South Texas coastline's most beloved destinations, including South Padre Island's many wildlife attractions and beaches. The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) is also just a short drive away, and you can find several cozy vacation rentals on Airbnb to rest your head at.