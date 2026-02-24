Washington's Riverfront City Near Oregon Offers Mountain Views, A Scenic Lake Park, And An Iconic Bridge

If you still haven't found the best vacation destination for that upcoming trip, it might be time to scour the Washington-Oregon border for some overlooked gems. Sure, you might've already considered big hubs like Vancouver or Portland, the coffee capital of America, but if you're looking for someplace that feels more intimate and in tune with nature, adjust your scope 40 miles to the north.

Longview, Washington, is a small city of just over 38,000 residents that offers riverfront attractions, mountain views, a scenic lake park, and even an iconic bridge. And thanks to its strategic location right on the state border, it's also close to several other visit-worthy destinations perfect for day trips. The itinerary practically makes itself, and it doesn't matter what your interests are. Outdoor lovers can look forward to Mount St. Helens sights and Columbia River walks, while those who appreciate engineering attractions can marvel at the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Longview is also nestled right between Portland and Tacoma, so no matter where you're coming from, driving into town should be easy enough. If you're traveling from too far away and driving isn't an option, you might be happy to learn that the closest major airport is Portland International. Not only is it located just 47 miles away, but it's also one of the most beautiful airports in America and a tourist attraction for architecture lovers in its own right. There's even a mini-movie theater on-site, so it might be worth strolling around after your flight to see for yourself what the fuss is all bout.