Washington's Riverfront City Near Oregon Offers Mountain Views, A Scenic Lake Park, And An Iconic Bridge
If you still haven't found the best vacation destination for that upcoming trip, it might be time to scour the Washington-Oregon border for some overlooked gems. Sure, you might've already considered big hubs like Vancouver or Portland, the coffee capital of America, but if you're looking for someplace that feels more intimate and in tune with nature, adjust your scope 40 miles to the north.
Longview, Washington, is a small city of just over 38,000 residents that offers riverfront attractions, mountain views, a scenic lake park, and even an iconic bridge. And thanks to its strategic location right on the state border, it's also close to several other visit-worthy destinations perfect for day trips. The itinerary practically makes itself, and it doesn't matter what your interests are. Outdoor lovers can look forward to Mount St. Helens sights and Columbia River walks, while those who appreciate engineering attractions can marvel at the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
Longview is also nestled right between Portland and Tacoma, so no matter where you're coming from, driving into town should be easy enough. If you're traveling from too far away and driving isn't an option, you might be happy to learn that the closest major airport is Portland International. Not only is it located just 47 miles away, but it's also one of the most beautiful airports in America and a tourist attraction for architecture lovers in its own right. There's even a mini-movie theater on-site, so it might be worth strolling around after your flight to see for yourself what the fuss is all bout.
Longview's riverfront strolls
Make the most out of Longview's proximity to the Columbia River by exploring waterfront attractions like Willow Grove. This park and boat launch features accessible walking paths, picnic shelters, public restrooms, fire pits, reservable pavilions, and a front-row view of the ships passing by. The space is open from sunrise to sunset, and there's plenty of free parking, so don't worry about coming here during those picture-perfect hours. There's even a playground for the little ones to enjoy while grown-ups picnic.
Longview is just an hour-and-a-half drive to Mount St. Helens, giving you some fantastic sightseeing opportunities. The volcano is visible from multiple points in the city, including the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Since you've come all the way here, though, consider going the extra mile and hiking through Mount St. Helens itself. There are several nearby trails (suited to different skill levels), all with fantastic views, including Hummocks Trail, Boundary Trail, and Harry's Ridge. Don't leave without stopping by the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument first. Established in 1982 after the mountain's infamous eruption, you can still see the crater left behind. General admission to attractions in the monument costs $5 at the time of writing.
The nearby city of Castle Rock is a great place to hike, too. Hidden between Seattle and Portland, Castle Rock is another Mount St. Helens gateway, and it's only 12 miles north of Longview. Those who don't feel up to a demanding hike or climb can always get some Amtrak Cascades tickets. The scenic Pacific Northwest train ride showcases some of the most ethereal views of the mountain, and one of its stops (Kelso/Longview) is located less than 3 miles away from the city center.
Longview's lake park and iconic bridge
Water lovers have another highlight to look forward to: Lake Sacajawea. Once a channel of the Cowlitz River, the lake is now part of a scenic park where visitors can enjoy a picnic with a view. Walk and jog the park's 3.5 miles of trails, wander around the Japanese Gardens, or go kayaking and canoeing. Fishers love Lake Sacajawea for its varied population of bluegill, largemouth bass, trout, and yellow perch, to name a few. Want to admire the local fauna? Prepare for sightings of otters, deer, and beavers. Between the park's playgrounds, grassy areas, and beautiful colors, it's easy to see why some visitors consider this the nicest city park in Washington State.
You can't leave Longview without a drive across the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which connects the city to Rainier, Oregon. Traffic can get backed up during weekends and holidays, but you can always use that extra time to take in the great views. This isn't the only iconic bridge in town, though. Nutty Narrows is arguably one of Longview's most notable landmarks. Dating back to 1963, this was built as a path for squirrels to cross the busy Olympia Way thoroughfare safely. Today, you can still see the little creatures using it regularly, and there are even carvings and informational placards to look at while you wait for them to show up.