Alabama's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Clear-Water Escape North Of Birmingham For Camping And Boating
Alabama probably isn't the first place you'd think to go for a splashing water vacation (hello, Florida). But the state's glistening Gulf Coast, with its many beaches and parks, is still a crowd-pleaser, drawing 8 million visitors each year. The state is also absolutely swimming with waterways and lakes, and we're not talking little puddles either. Case in point: Lake Guntersville, Alabama's largest lake, which covers almost 70,000 surface acres. That's pretty impressive, but if you want to take a dive into the Heart of Dixie's deepest bowl of water, slather on that sunscreen and head on over to Lewis Smith Lake.
You'll find this beauty roughly 70 miles away from the gargantuan Guntersville in the upper portion of the state. It stretches out just to the north of Birmingham, Alabama's artsy city known for its food scene. Sinking down for more than 260 feet, this reservoir is downright massive, too. Lewis Smith Lake, or Smith Lake as it's also known, boasts more than 20,000 surface acres of water and hundreds upon hundreds of miles of shoreline.
"It meanders through three counties in Alabama, each offering a different scenic view," one local shared on Tripadvisor, adding that the reservoir's terrain covers everything from "beautiful bluffs to woodland forest to grassy sloped lawns." Beloved for its clear waters, Smith Lake is great for a day of boating or camping the night away.
Make a splash in Lewis Smith Lake
Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake was created in the early 1960s by the construction of a dam along the winding Black Warrior River. The gaping reservoir has three main fingers, and each one has many smaller branches of its own to explore. The Sipsey Arm is furthest west, the Ryan Creek Arm stretches out to the east, and the Rock Creek Arm snakes its way up through the middle.
If you want to get out and roam the waters, there are more than a dozen boat ramps and launches scattered across each finger. You can also enjoy an afternoon of paddling with a zip around in a kayak or canoe. And there are plenty of sandy beaches if you'd rather just lounge about.
If you don't have any vessels to steer, plenty of watercraft rental companies can be found around the reservoir, too. The Trident Marina and Smith Lake Marina on the Ryan Creek Arm both have rave ratings on Google Reviews, one of which reads: "Best boat rental experience ever. From communication to cleanliness, everything was top-notch." Just a word of advice: Be sure to read up on all the state's boat regulations before you hit the ripples and waves, including new restrictions for wakeboarding and wakesurfing.
Camp under the stars at Lewis Smith Lake
Soak up the views of Lewis Smith Lake a bit longer with a campout along the waters under the Alabama stars. You can find a bevy of cozy campgrounds tracing the shores, including rig-friendly spots that could rival any of the best RV destinations across America. Thousand Trails Hidden Cove on the middle arm is one of the best RV parks the reservoir has to offer, according to online reviews.
The campground has a pool, mini golf course, and a marina, as well as a playground for the kids. The property, which is located on the outskirts of the town of Arley, also has tent sites and a cabin available to rent. "This was our second trip in our new motorhome, and we were so impressed with this family owned campground," one Tripadvisor review reads, adding that the owners "take pride in their property and making sure their guests are happy."
The Clear Creek Recreation Area on Smith Lake's western arm also has high marks on Google. It's situated in the rugged Bankhead National Forest near Jasper and has more than 100 RV campsites with full hookups to choose from. The Corinth Recreation Area is about 30 miles north along the same arm. It's a bit smaller, with 52 campsites, but it's favored for being a bit off the beaten path.