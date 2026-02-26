Sandwiched Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Welcoming Town With A Riverfront State Park
If you're in search of an inviting town on the East Coast that offers a welcome alternative to the hustle and bustle of larger cities while still keeping you fairly close to them, Berkley is a rewarding place you should not sleep on. Covering roughly 17 square miles, it sits 40 miles south of Boston and 30 miles north of Newport, placing it in the broader corridor between Massachusetts' capital and the state of Rhode Island. That leaves you with a world of possibilities — from daytrips to Newport's late-19th-century mansions, New Bedford's whaling-era streets, and Boston's fascinating museums to a simple afternoon of picnicking by the water. A small Bristol County town of fewer than 7,000 residents on the east bank of the Taunton River, Berkley's mellow pace, vibrant community spirit, and abundant recreational activities make it a wonderful place for visitors and residents alike.
Mostly residential and rural, Berkley is ranked 13th on Niche.com's 2025 list of Best Places to Raise a Family in Bristol County. Most residents own their homes, which helps nurture an abiding sense of community among neighbors. When you add good schools and annual events like a Fourth of July parade, summer concert series, and fall festival to the mix, you get a pleasant, easygoing atmosphere. And it's near plenty of other quaint small towns. If connecting with nature is paramount, just a 20-minute drive from Berkley is Westport, a charming town with idyllic beaches and coastal camping.
Travelers can reach Berkley by air through several nearby airports. New Bedford Regional Airport sits about 20 miles away. For broader domestic connections, Rhode Island T. F. Green International is roughly 34 miles from Berkley, and for long-haul and international flights, Boston Logan International is situated about 43 miles north.
Dive into Berkley's history and coastal culture
Despite its small footprint, Berkley is steeped in history. Settled in the 17th century, the community grew up around landings and small shipyards that connected inland Taunton to Mount Hope Bay, with local vessels transporting goods to and from coastal ports.
Incorporated in 1735, Berkley was named for philosopher and bishop George Berkeley. The town's green heart is anchored by the historic Berkley Common and Old Town Hall (built in 1849), which now houses the Berkley Historical Society. Open on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (while volunteers are on hand), you can drop by to check out a wealth of documents, relics, and records documenting the area's storied past. Another noteworthy gem is the Berkley Congregational Church, established just a couple of years after the town's founding and offering continuous religious services since the 18th century. Open to the public for worship services and community gatherings, it stands as a timeless reminder of the town's early community life and architectural continuity.
Berkley's public library — one of over nearly 1,700 constructed in the U.S. with funds donated by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie — opened in 1919 and is a source of community pride. In 2025, the library carried over 18,000 books and hosted over 200 kid- and adult-friendly events. Taunton, the state's charming "Silver City", is only a 12-minute drive away and home to the Old Colony History Museum, whose rich collection includes decorative arts, silverwork, textiles, and colonial objects.
Discover Dighton Rock State Park
No trip to Berkley is complete without a leisurely afternoon at Dighton Rock State Park, an 85‑acre retreat best known for a mysterious, petroglyph‑covered boulder called Dighton Rock. A small on‑site museum preserves the 40-ton, 11‑foot glacial boulder discovered in 1680 and provides compelling context around its carvings, which have mostly been attributed to Native American origins. The park's museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday during its main season (mid-May through mid-October). Free parking is available in a lot just past the park entrance. The park's leafy lawns stretch to the edge of the 40-mile Taunton River, which was designated as a Partnership Wild and Scenic River in 2009. Dighton Rock State Park offers a picturesque setting for shoreline fishing, shaded picnics, or launching non‑motorized boats.
Head to the park's short trails for some laid-back walking and cycling. One visitor on Tripadvisor described the park as "magnificent and fascinating," while another relates how they were captivated by seeing the boulder face-to-face during an archaeological tour.
Perfect for fueling up before venturing to the park are the mouth-watering waffles at Hailey's Diner in nearby North Dighton. For lunch, try Berkley's Dough Licious Pizza, a family-owned business launched in 2014 that creates its own recipes for everything from chicken tenders to homemade meatballs. Be sure to stop by Under the Sun Farm, also in North Dighton, which offers fresh, local produce and seasonal farm goods. And when you're ready to hit the water, drive 15 miles south to Somerset, a coastal town with riverside charm where you can capture scenic water views on the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge.