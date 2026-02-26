Sandwiched Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Welcoming Town With A Riverfront State Park

If you're in search of an inviting town on the East Coast that offers a welcome alternative to the hustle and bustle of larger cities while still keeping you fairly close to them, Berkley is a rewarding place you should not sleep on. Covering roughly 17 square miles, it sits 40 miles south of Boston and 30 miles north of Newport, placing it in the broader corridor between Massachusetts' capital and the state of Rhode Island. That leaves you with a world of possibilities — from daytrips to Newport's late-19th-century mansions, New Bedford's whaling-era streets, and Boston's fascinating museums to a simple afternoon of picnicking by the water. A small Bristol County town of fewer than 7,000 residents on the east bank of the Taunton River, Berkley's mellow pace, vibrant community spirit, and abundant recreational activities make it a wonderful place for visitors and residents alike.

Mostly residential and rural, Berkley is ranked 13th on Niche.com's 2025 list of Best Places to Raise a Family in Bristol County. Most residents own their homes, which helps nurture an abiding sense of community among neighbors. When you add good schools and annual events like a Fourth of July parade, summer concert series, and fall festival to the mix, you get a pleasant, easygoing atmosphere. And it's near plenty of other quaint small towns. If connecting with nature is paramount, just a 20-minute drive from Berkley is Westport, a charming town with idyllic beaches and coastal camping.

Travelers can reach Berkley by air through several nearby airports. New Bedford Regional Airport sits about 20 miles away. For broader domestic connections, Rhode Island T. F. Green International is roughly 34 miles from Berkley, and for long-haul and international flights, Boston Logan International is situated about 43 miles north.