Situated Between Boston And Newport Is An Idyllic Massachusetts Coastal Town With Riverside Charm

Sure, you might've heard of the 12 best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod (and they're all fantastic), but Somerset offers its own one-of-a-kind set of sights and attractions that don't come with a legion of tourists you have to swerve. The Somerset Village Historic District takes you back to the 1700s with its well-preserved houses and modest yet fascinating landmarks. Churchgoers can choose between the Somerset Baptist Church and St. Patrick's, while history lovers can stop by the Brayton Homestead, which is one of the oldest surviving buildings in town and is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you're craving something sweet and refreshing in between sightseeing sessions, Somerset Creamery is unmissable. The unassuming ice cream shop that only offers takeouts makes some of the best desserts in the area — the sundae, in particular, is a highlight. The smell of fresh waffle cones that hits you as soon as you go in makes it hard to say no to one of their classic scoops, especially the butter crunch and blueberry pie. They only accept cash, but there's an ATM on-site.

And if you manage to catch the Southcoast Open Air Market, make a day of it. This is where you'll find fresh food, artisan goodies, local vendors, and live music – in short, a Somerset highlight. Just keep in mind that the event is held only one day a month (always a Saturday) from May or June to October, so research it before your visit to get the dates right. Those who've got some time to spare can also take a day trip to Norton, just 30 minutes away. The relaxed college town is a delightfully cozy, family-friendly destination nestled in natural beauty.