Situated Between Boston And Newport Is An Idyllic Massachusetts Coastal Town With Riverside Charm
There's no shortage of incredible places to see in Massachusetts. But while some, like Cape Cod or Boston (one of the greenest cities in the world and an iconic New England gem with breathtaking parks and river walks), are already well-known and beloved, others stay hidden in plain sight just waiting to be discovered by a lucky visitor. The best example of that? Somerset, an idyllic coastal town that lies along the Taunton River, close to where it meets Mount Hope Bay. Its location is as good as it gets. You get unrestricted water access and that sense of a quiet coastal retreat, all while remaining about an hour and a half away from both those big hubs we mentioned above.
That's also why most of the travelers flying into town choose to land in Boston Logan International Airport, just 50 miles away. That's not your only (or closest) option, though. New Bedford and Rhode Island T.F. Green are 30 and 35 minutes away, respectively. No matter which one you choose, it's a good idea to rent a car as soon as you arrive. That way, you get to come to Somerset as soon as possible and see all its surrounding attractions without relying on public transport. Even the city itself isn't the most walkable, so driving is your best bet around here.
Somerset's coastal town life
Sure, you might've heard of the 12 best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod (and they're all fantastic), but Somerset offers its own one-of-a-kind set of sights and attractions that don't come with a legion of tourists you have to swerve. The Somerset Village Historic District takes you back to the 1700s with its well-preserved houses and modest yet fascinating landmarks. Churchgoers can choose between the Somerset Baptist Church and St. Patrick's, while history lovers can stop by the Brayton Homestead, which is one of the oldest surviving buildings in town and is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
If you're craving something sweet and refreshing in between sightseeing sessions, Somerset Creamery is unmissable. The unassuming ice cream shop that only offers takeouts makes some of the best desserts in the area — the sundae, in particular, is a highlight. The smell of fresh waffle cones that hits you as soon as you go in makes it hard to say no to one of their classic scoops, especially the butter crunch and blueberry pie. They only accept cash, but there's an ATM on-site.
And if you manage to catch the Southcoast Open Air Market, make a day of it. This is where you'll find fresh food, artisan goodies, local vendors, and live music – in short, a Somerset highlight. Just keep in mind that the event is held only one day a month (always a Saturday) from May or June to October, so research it before your visit to get the dates right. Those who've got some time to spare can also take a day trip to Norton, just 30 minutes away. The relaxed college town is a delightfully cozy, family-friendly destination nestled in natural beauty.
The Somerset riverside charm
Your Somerset visit won't be complete until you spend a day exploring the Taunton River. And don't worry, you can choose any activity that fits your energy level, from a simple waterfront stroll with scenic views or a quick hike to fishing, boating, and paddling. And because you're in Somerset, you get to go to Pierce Beach to swim (closed from Memorial Day to Labor Day). Right near the beach, there's also a playground with a giant slide that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Visitors looking for more of a scenic viewpoint can always stop by the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge. It spans the Taunton between Somerset and Fall River (a city located just 12 minutes away, where you can avoid Salem crowds and stay at a haunted B&B for a perfect Halloween getaway). From here, you get a striking vantage point, though it's a great landmark to see from afar as well, especially at night when it shines its iconic blue color.
For a more land-focused adventure, you can also drive the 20 minutes to Freetown-Fall River State Forest. Here, you won't only find more than 50 miles of dirt trails where you can hike and bike, but also a wading pool, a picnic area (complete with grill sites), and a brook where you can fish for trout. The area is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and dogs are welcome, too.