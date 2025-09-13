Tucked Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Charming Town With Idyllic Beaches And Coastal Camping
There are so many quintessential New England towns, each more quaint than the next, that it can be hard to choose which to visit. But, on the route between Boston and Newport, you'll find an under-the-radar spot with windswept beaches, pretty vineyards, and bayside seafood restaurants that stand out above the rest.
On the southern border of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the town of Westport has the best of both worlds. It has New England charm as well as wild, untouched nature. It's a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, beach bums, and campers who want to experience the East Coast without the crowds. One of its star attractions is Horseneck Beach State Reservation, a 600-acre area with salt marshes, a beach, an island, a campground, and nature trails with stunning bay views. This area has a little bit of something for everyone, whether you're looking to kick back and relax by the beach or do outdoor activities like swimming, fishing, and biking.
Experience the great outdoors at Westport's Horseneck Beach
Within a state reservation of the same name, Horseneck Beach is a 2-mile stretch of sand facing Buzzards Bay. While there are beautiful beaches on Massachusetts' coast, it's rare to find one with such soft sand. But, what really sets Horseneck apart is all the recreational activities. Here, fishing for striped bass and bluefish is a popular pastime. If you prefer to paddle, you can start kayaking or canoeing from Emma Tripp Landing to explore inlets throughout the marsh. Sailing and windsurfing are other great options at Horseneck Beach.
For landlubbers, there are tons of walking and biking trails around Gooseberry Island, which sits at the southern tip of the reservation. Don't miss the incredible birding opportunities, too. On the beach, piping plovers make their nests, and in the salt marshes, egrets, herons, and ospreys are common sightings. In the summer, you can even sign up for a free nature walk guided by a park interpreter, who will point out the wildlife.
Less than 10 minutes down the road is Mass Audubon's Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, which features 9 miles of trails spanning marshes, ponds, pastures, and woodlands. It's also home to the historic Stone Barn Farm, an area created in the 1860s that, today, hosts events and speakers.
Enjoy oceanfront camping and good eats in Westport
Though there are inns nearby in Westport, it's fun to spend the night at a waterfront campground. Horseneck Beach State Reservation has 100 sites, including nine accessible spots with beach mats. Showers, a dishwashing space, picnic areas, and a playground are available, but alcohol and generators are prohibited. There are discounts for Massachusetts residents, who can reserve a tent site for $24 a night (or $30 for a site with electricity) compared to $70 for out-of-state visitors.
Horseneck's campground really feels like a community thanks to the free public programs put on by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. A favorite for families are the campfire storytimes, which highlight kid-friendly books about the environment. The campsite is open between early May and mid-October, so plan accordingly.
Stock up for your camping trip at Lees Market; just 10 minutes from the campground, it's one of the nearest places to pick up provisions. But, since this is New England, you'll also want to try local specialties like the fresh oysters at Westport Sea Farms, fish and chips at The Bayside Restaurant, and creamy New England clam chowder at The Back Eddy. Chase it all down with a glass of sparkling wine at Westport Rivers Vineyard or craft beer from Buzzards Bay Brewing, which offers various events including live music, food trucks, and BBQ cookouts.