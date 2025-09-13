Tucked Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Charming Town With Idyllic Beaches And Coastal Camping

Within a state reservation of the same name, Horseneck Beach is a 2-mile stretch of sand facing Buzzards Bay. While there are beautiful beaches on Massachusetts' coast, it's rare to find one with such soft sand. But, what really sets Horseneck apart is all the recreational activities. Here, fishing for striped bass and bluefish is a popular pastime. If you prefer to paddle, you can start kayaking or canoeing from Emma Tripp Landing to explore inlets throughout the marsh. Sailing and windsurfing are other great options at Horseneck Beach.

For landlubbers, there are tons of walking and biking trails around Gooseberry Island, which sits at the southern tip of the reservation. Don't miss the incredible birding opportunities, too. On the beach, piping plovers make their nests, and in the salt marshes, egrets, herons, and ospreys are common sightings. In the summer, you can even sign up for a free nature walk guided by a park interpreter, who will point out the wildlife.

Less than 10 minutes down the road is Mass Audubon's Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, which features 9 miles of trails spanning marshes, ponds, pastures, and woodlands. It's also home to the historic Stone Barn Farm, an area created in the 1860s that, today, hosts events and speakers.