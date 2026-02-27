Warning Signs You Should Look For When Booking A Vacation With A Travel Agent

Planning a trip is daunting, and whether it's your first time putting together an itinerary or you're too strapped for time to arrange all those details yourself, travel agents can be a great tool for simplifying the process of planning, booking, and making arrangements. Even in the do-it-yourself age of the internet, there are marked benefits to booking with an expert — but there are also plenty of shady deals to be had in the travel-booking business.

Choosing an untrustworthy agent might mean overpaying at best and, at worst, arriving at your destination to find that your trip was never even booked. Even Western Union warns that the travel booking industry is rife with potential for shady dealings, and you don't want to derail your vacation before it even gets started. And while you may have heard all about travel scams to avoid once you arrive at your destination, it's not nearly so common to hear about scams that might catch you before you even leave home. So, when you're looking to book a trip through a travel agent, what do you want to be on the lookout for?

There are plenty of "tells" of a less-than-reputable travel agent, luckily, so avoiding the bad apples isn't impossible when you know what you're looking for. So whenever you evaluate a booking service or agent, start by keeping an eye out for these nine all-too-common signs of an agent you definitely shouldn't trust with your vacation.