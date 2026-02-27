Martha Stewart's 5 Tips For Finding The Best Secret Spots When Traveling Abroad

Martha Stewart is a discerning traveler. She considers travel one of the crucial ingredients for healthy aging and frequently shares details about her adventures on her blog and social media. While she's well-versed in domestic travel – Stewart has named Maine her favorite destination in America – she is also an avid global traveler, having been everywhere from Namibia to the North Pole. Often, she explores hidden corners of the world that don't show up on the typical tourist itinerary. Her travel style is all-encompassing: "We want to see everything we possibly can," Stewart told Parade.

But not everyone has the time or resources to spend weeks or months abroad learning the ins and outs of a destination to uncover its unpublicized, local favorites. At the same time, many travelers want experiences that take them beyond tourist hotspots. The 2026 Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey found that 52% of travelers favor lesser-known spots over major tourist sites. They want to eat where locals eat, wander streets not thronged with tour groups, and feel as if they're truly discovering something untouched by commercialism.

Stewart has some insights for finding these under-the-radar spots – even if you're only visiting for a few days.