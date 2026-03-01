San Antonio's 'Outdoor Wonderland For People Of All Ages' Is An Artsy Park To Play, Walk, And Climb

San Antonio's Hemisfair District is where the city hosted the 1968 World's Fair, and although the fair closed its gates decades ago, its grounds have been reimagined as a new cultural heart of the city. It's where you'll find the Tower of the Americas, Texas' highest dining experience (one of the remaining structures of the fair), and it's also where a unique playground called Yanaguana Garden has been thoughtfully developed. The playground was named one of the 10 best public playgrounds in 2025 by USA Today, and Romantic Spots San Antonio called it "an outdoor wonderland for people of all ages," thanks to its mix of play structures and creative design elements.

The design of Yanaguana Garden is a colorful, multi-cultural homage. The playground gets its name from the Payaya people. Yanaguana was the name of their village (which is now part of San Antonio) and their name for what is now the San Antonio River. A mosaic seat wall illustrates the Payaya legend about the land's origins — A blue panther darted across the sky in pursuit of an anhinga bird, and when the bird fell to earth, it gouged a "blue hole" into the earth, from which the San Antonio River began to flow. The blue panther also makes an appearance as a tiled sculpture that kids can climb on.

Aside from its artistic features, Yanaguana Garden also has a splash pad, sand play area, plant-lined walking paths, and play structures that are truly one-of-a-kind. A Google Local Guide wrote, "The whole space is beautifully designed, with climbing structures, swings, and plenty of open space [...] Plus, there are plenty of seating areas and nearby cafes for parents to relax while the kids play."