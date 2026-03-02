Arlington's Lively Urban Neighborhood Is A Walkable Hotspot With Quirky Local Eats

The Washington, D.C., area is a hub for professionals and tourists alike who are looking to get close to the political nexus that is the nation's capital. (Indeed, as a popular destination, visitors may even want to engage in some simple and fun ways to avoid the crowds while visiting.) However, the metropolis itself is ringed by charming and energetic suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, each of which has its own character and things to offer. For a vibrant suburb that provides unique local restaurants and an easily walkable lifestyle, don't overlook the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

Ballston-Virginia Square is, as the local civic association puts it, an "urban village offering something for everyone." It's home to bustling businesses, an abundance of residential areas, and various research, cultural, and educational institutions, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington and a campus of George Mason University. This lively neighborhood is part of Arlington County, which is conveniently situated across the beautiful Arlington Bridge from the beating heart of Washington, D.C.