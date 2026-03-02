Arlington's Lively Urban Neighborhood Is A Walkable Hotspot With Quirky Local Eats
The Washington, D.C., area is a hub for professionals and tourists alike who are looking to get close to the political nexus that is the nation's capital. (Indeed, as a popular destination, visitors may even want to engage in some simple and fun ways to avoid the crowds while visiting.) However, the metropolis itself is ringed by charming and energetic suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, each of which has its own character and things to offer. For a vibrant suburb that provides unique local restaurants and an easily walkable lifestyle, don't overlook the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Ballston-Virginia Square is, as the local civic association puts it, an "urban village offering something for everyone." It's home to bustling businesses, an abundance of residential areas, and various research, cultural, and educational institutions, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington and a campus of George Mason University. This lively neighborhood is part of Arlington County, which is conveniently situated across the beautiful Arlington Bridge from the beating heart of Washington, D.C.
Wander this walkable neighborhood on foot
According to Walk Score, Ballston-Virginia Square is "the most walkable neighborhood in Arlington," receiving an impressively high walk score of 92 out of 100. Exploring — or living in — this cosmopolitan hotspot is totally doable without a car. To get here from elsewhere in the city or its surroundings, just take the Metrorail's Orange or Silver Line to the Virginia Square-GMU station, the Orange Line to the Ballston-MU station, or hop on and off a Metrobus or Arlington Transit bus. Alternatively, you can explore the neighborhood on your own two wheels. Ballston-Virginia Square is a great area for cyclists, with plenty of bike lanes and easy access to trails.
Once you've arrived in the area, you won't want to miss the opportunity to explore on foot. From views of the Potomac River to myriad restaurants, parks, and bars, there's plenty to see and do as a pedestrian. Fans of art and culture will love taking in Ballston-Virginia Square's smattering of public art installations. You can take yourself on a self-guided walking tour to check out pieces like Ray King's "The Flame," Zaq Landsberg's "Reclining Liberty," and many others. There's also Quincy Park, the neighborhood's green lung, which spans four acres and is ideal for a verdant stroll.
Dine at Ballston-Virginia Square's Eclectic Eateries
Locals love El Pollo Rico for its tasty chicken, friendly staff, and welcoming vibes. This local gem has been around since 1988, serving up mouthwatering Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, along with an array of side dishes, including beans, plantains, and coleslaw. If the restaurant looks crowded, don't be scared off — the line moves quickly, and you can also place an order online for pickup. This quirky establishment features colorfully painted chairs and walls, making dining here an unconventional and festive experience.
You can also head to the popular Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling for more meat. Another longstanding institution, Rocklands has been dishing up barbecue since 1990. What makes it unique is the insistence on authentic wood-smoked barbecue methods, using hickory and red oak. There are also gluten-free and vegetarian items marked on the menu, like macaroni salad, baked beans, collard greens, and even Texas corn pudding. These are far from the only options for eclectic global cuisine in Northern Virginia. If you're craving Korean delicacies like galbi, kimchi, and kimbap, you're conveniently not far from two of America's best Koreatowns in nearby Annandale and Centreville.