Detroit's 5 Best Sandwich Shops, According To Locals

Rocco's Italian Deli has earned a dedicated local following for its modern takes on Italian sandwiches featuring quirky names, such as the Hard Proof Prosciutto Means Love and the Want Nonna to Make You a Meatball?. Located in Midtown Detroit, Rocco's is conveniently located less than a 15-minute walk away from many popular sites, including the Little Caesars Arena, home to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons; and the Masonic Temple, a historic building that now hosts concerts as well as offers building tours.

Rocco's is frequently recommended by local press, including Eater Detroit and Click on Detroit, and it's a favorite on Reddit's r/Detroit. ("I found Rocco's from a suggestion on this sub and WOW I'm addicted now," writes one local Redditor.) Rocco's also has strong reviews online, with a 4.8 average on Google, a 4.7 on Yelp, and a 4.8 on Tripadvisor. One Detroit-based Yelp reviewer calls Rocco's an "Italian deli that will make you want to travel to Italy" and promises that they are "cooking up the best Italian sandwiches in Midtown."

With a menu full of imported artisanal meats and cheeses, plus house-made ingredients, The Detroit News writes that the "quality of the ingredients and the preparation here elevate [Rocco's] out of the routine." Located inside a building with a mural featuring Italian foods on the outside, Rocco's offers large windows with lots of light and a seating area nestled between shelves of imported Italian groceries and a sleek deli counter with daily menus handwritten on blackboards. There's a full bar serving Italian cocktails like Negronis for those who want to eat in. You can expect to see a long line for carry-out orders for weekday lunches. In warmer weather, you can take your sandwich to-go to eat at the nearby Cass Park, one of the city's oldest parks that also features sculptures.