10 Most Popular Camping Coffee Makers, Ranked From Worst To Best Based On Reviews

There are plenty of camping tips no one tells you about out there, but here's one for you: Few things justify the extra backpack weight quite like a bag of coffee beans and a decent brewer. You'll appreciate it when the sun cracks the horizon over a cold campsite and you're fumbling around with zippers and tent poles in the morning chill. If you're a coffee lover, you'll know it's not a luxury item. Some mornings, you might even rank it as necessary as your stove. The ritual of grinding the beans, heating the water, and patiently waiting for it to brew gives structure to the morning chaos — and that first sip gives comfort and clarity.

But you need to bring the right coffee maker. French presses are rugged and produce a full-bodied cup. Pour-overs are lightweight and simple and filter medium-ground coffee through paper. An AeroPress uses pressure to extract a concentrated, espresso-style shot, while a Moka pot brews strong, stovetop espresso directly over a campfire flame. Material, size, and weight all matter, too. Stainless steel is sturdy, but it's a bit heavier than plastic, and glass is going to break eventually.

We scoured Amazon to find the most popular camping coffee makers and ranked them by review score for your convenience. All the brewers listed can handle the rough treatment that comes with a life outdoors. But, more importantly, they all make a satisfying cup of joe. Whether you're in a tent, RV, car, or even trying to avoid using a hotel room coffee maker, here are 10 of the best brewers that'll set you up beautifully for the rest of the day.