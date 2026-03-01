10 Most Popular Camping Coffee Makers, Ranked From Worst To Best Based On Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of camping tips no one tells you about out there, but here's one for you: Few things justify the extra backpack weight quite like a bag of coffee beans and a decent brewer. You'll appreciate it when the sun cracks the horizon over a cold campsite and you're fumbling around with zippers and tent poles in the morning chill. If you're a coffee lover, you'll know it's not a luxury item. Some mornings, you might even rank it as necessary as your stove. The ritual of grinding the beans, heating the water, and patiently waiting for it to brew gives structure to the morning chaos — and that first sip gives comfort and clarity.
But you need to bring the right coffee maker. French presses are rugged and produce a full-bodied cup. Pour-overs are lightweight and simple and filter medium-ground coffee through paper. An AeroPress uses pressure to extract a concentrated, espresso-style shot, while a Moka pot brews strong, stovetop espresso directly over a campfire flame. Material, size, and weight all matter, too. Stainless steel is sturdy, but it's a bit heavier than plastic, and glass is going to break eventually.
We scoured Amazon to find the most popular camping coffee makers and ranked them by review score for your convenience. All the brewers listed can handle the rough treatment that comes with a life outdoors. But, more importantly, they all make a satisfying cup of joe. Whether you're in a tent, RV, car, or even trying to avoid using a hotel room coffee maker, here are 10 of the best brewers that'll set you up beautifully for the rest of the day.
10. Belwares French Press Coffee Maker
A French press is one component of a four-item hack that is the perfect way for travelers to make coffee anywhere. And if you take your morning joe seriously, the Belwares French Press is for you. Its 304-grade stainless steel body is rustproof and and features a double-wall insulation that keeps your brews hot for hours. However, the exterior remains cool to the touch, and it comes in traditional silver or an eye-catching matte black. It feels anything but cheap in the hand, but at $30, it's competitively priced.
The 34-ounce model brews enough for four standard cups, which is a natural fit for car camping and RV breakfasts. If it's a bigger gathering, the 50-ounce version can pass comfortably around a picnic table or campfire. The brews are good, too, with the four-layer filtration system catching even the finest grounds, and Amazon reviewers are consistently giving the taste two thumbs up.
One reviewer simply said it "makes great coffee and makes enough to cover my camping crew. Keeps coffee warm. Easy to clean." It scores 4.6 from over 8,000 reviews, and customer feedback highlights the build quality and the sleek, classy design. The filter disassembles easily enough for cleaning, but while the large size earns consistent approval, it may be too big to fit into a backpack.
9. Coffee Gator French Press
The Coffee Gator French Press is very similar to the Belwares press in that it is built with a 304 stainless steel, rustproof body with unusually thick walls that can take a beating from the rigors of camping. It also scores similarly with a 4.6 rating, but we've ranked it higher because that score comes from considerably more reviews. It's available in more colors, too. The silver is traditional, the gray and black models are classy, and the bright orange version adds a rare splash of personality. Its spring-loaded, double-screen filter is the standout feature. It keeps the sediment out but doesn't prevent the coffee oils from getting through, and the result is a full-bodied, textured cup with none of the grittiness a standard press often delivers.
For an even denser cup, you can remove a screen, and at 34-ounce, it serves up to four cups comfortably. You can even brew as little as 16 ounces without affecting the flavor, so no worries if you're the only one in the campsite awake at dawn. The double-walled insulation keeps the coffee warm for ages, and the cool-touch handle allows you to pass it around the campfire without burning your hands. Additionally, a mini canister is included to hold your beans, so you won't need to hunt through your pack before that first brew of the day. At $39, it offers excellent value, and the food science experts at Serious Eats believe "you aren't going to find a better-performing French press for the price."
8. AeroPress Original Coffee Press
The AeroPress Original is the easiest way to stay caffeinated without any compromises while camping. It works by combining air pressure and microfiltration to push the water through the grounds rather than simply steeping them. This produces a clean, smooth cup with less of the bitterness or acidity you get from immersion brewing. Simply drop a filter into the cap, add the ground coffee to the chamber, pour in the hot water, stir, and push the plunger down, and you're sipping on that caffeinated nectar in less than two minutes. It's easier to clean than a French press, too. The rubber seal at the end of the plunger scrapes the inside walls dry when you push it all the way through, leaving a compact puck of used grounds to drop into the trash.
It's 5.25 inches tall and 4.2 inches wide, so it can squeeze into a backpack, and it works equally well for hot coffee, cold brew, or espresso-style concentrate. It only produces one cup at a time, but three pressings into a carafe equate to a small pot. More than 25,000 reviewers have seen fit to collectively award the AeroPress Original a 4.6, and at $40, it's in the budget range, so you're getting excellent value. One American reviewer on Amazon agreed that it is "worth every penny" before going on to say that they were glad they "went with this over a cheaper glass coffee press." It is an older review from 2014, but recent write-ups show just how timeless the AeroPress Original is, with one 2026 review describing it as "super lightweight, which makes it perfect for small kitchens, travel, camping, or even tossing in a bag for work."
7. Bialetti Moka Express
Yes, the classic moka pot has stood the test of time both indoors and outdoors. It was invented by Alfonso Bialetti in 1933, and its art deco design has barely been touched since. Families across Italy, as well as other parts of the world, have been using them in kitchens and cafes for generations, and the Bialetti Moka Express earns its place just as readily at the campsite.
To get some rich, concentrated java in minutes, all you have to do is fill it with water and set it on a flame. Drop in the grounds, screw on the top, and wait until you hear it gurgle. That's it. No separate kettle, no separate pot, very little fuss. The aluminum build is sturdy enough to rattle around in a camp kitchen box, and it comes in various sizes, from a 1-cup for backpackers needing a single espresso shot to an 18-cup that serves a small army over an RV breakfast. It brews coffee strong enough to drink straight, dilute into an Americano, or add hot milk for a creamy latte.
On Amazon, more than 33,000 customers have contributed to its overall 4.6, and the process simplicity is often praised. Customers mostly agree that results are less bitter than other methods and that campsite cleanups are easy. At $38 to $85, depending on size, it could be considered expensive, but it's difficult to put a price on a reputation that has been building for nearly a century.
6. MuellerLiving French Press
The MuellerLiving French Press is different from other French presses on this list due to its four-level filtration system. With a coiled filter, two stainless steel screen filters, and a metal cross plate, it's one of the more aggressive filtration setups in camping coffee makers. It traps even the finest grounds, but those flavorful oils still get through for a full-bodied cup every time. The double-wall stainless steel body offers excellent insulation, and it can handle being thrown around in the back of an RV while bouncing along backcountry roads.
The press is available in two sizes. The 20-ounce model ($46) can brew four 5-ounce cups, while the 34-ounce version ($55) handles four 8-ounce servings. Either size fits comfortably in a camp kitchen box, but they won't slip as easily into a backpack as smaller presses do. Brewing takes around four minutes, and the plunger and filters come apart for easy cleaning.
At 4.6 from just over 35,000 reviews, it draws consistent praise for build quality, heat retention, and how well it keeps the handle cool. One ecstatic reviewer even went as far as saying it "makes the best cup of coffee" they've ever had, before adding that they "have told everyone about this thing. [It's] gotta be the best discovery since coffee itself." High praise indeed.
5. MAGICAFÉ French Press
With a MAGICAFÉ French Press, you can make anywhere a top coffee destination in America or otherwise. It's built for one, serving up a single, generous 12-ounce mug that you can brew wherever your wandering feet care to take you. At 5.7 inches tall by 2.9 inches wide, it slips easily into a backpack or daybag, and the 18/8 stainless steel body is rustproof. There's also a silicone grip covering the middle of the press that keeps hands away from heat. But if you need something for two, there's a 24-ounce model, which will be tighter to squeeze into a pack, but it is ideal for an RVing couple at breakfast time.
The triple-layer mesh filter traps the finest grounds, and reviewers often point out that the results are smooth and rich. One self-professed caffeine addict on Amazon said it gets them "through a day in style" and added that the coffee it makes is "very smooth." The spout pours cleanly, the filter disassembles easily for rinsing, and the double-wall insulation keeps the coffee hot inside. It's the first coffee maker on this list to score 4.7-star rating, and that comes from almost 2,000 reviews. At $25 for the 1-cup press, it's also the most affordable French press on our list, but for $35, you also get a stainless steel coffee canister and a convenient carry bag for a nice little kit that keeps everything together at the campsite.
4. STANLEY All-in-One Boil + Brew French Press
This is one of the more unique coffee makers on this list because the Stanley All-in-One pulls double duty at the campsite. On the one hand, it's a rugged French press; on the other, it's a stainless steel cooking pot. The two are combined into a single 32-ounce package, and it's well worth considering for car campers and RV trips where you want to consolidate gear, while backpackers counting every object and every ounce can replace two or three items in their pack.
You'll be able to boil water, brew coffee, and cook soup or oatmeal in the same container (at different times, of course) without needing a separate kettle or pot. For great coffee, just fill it with water, heat it on the stove or campfire, add the grounds, then press. Camping specialists OutdoorGearLab found that "the coffee is bright, well-balanced, and has a good mouthfeel." The handles are also foldable and press flat against the body for neat packing, while the interior is big enough to store a bag of grounds.
However, it's not without its flaws. For one, you can't fill it full. In fact, OutdoorGearLab even says not to full it "past the halfway mark" as the press pushes enough water upward to create a bit of a spill. Additionally, you need to keep the metal handles positioned away from flames, as they can get hot. Heat retention draws mixed feedback on Amazon, too, with some reviewers reporting that the coffee cools quickly. You might find yourself having to put it into an insulated mug after pressing if you enjoy a slow cup in the morning. That said, it scores an impressive 4.7 from just short of 10,000 reviews and, at $26, offers excellent value.
3. AeroPress Go
If it is an AeroPress you want but think you need something more packable than the original, the AeroPress Go strips portable coffee-making down to a single mug. Everything you need, including 15-20 paper filters, the plunger, filter cap, scoop, and fold-up stirrer, packs away into a 15-ounce, shatterproof cup. It also has a silicone lid that seals tight enough to survive bouncing around in your backpack, and the kit weighs just 11.5 ounces (less than a pound).
It takes just a few minutes to brew up some campfire joe from start to finish. Just drop a filter into the cap, add a scoop of your chosen grounds, pour in the water, wait, and press. Voila! Smooth, full-bodied 8-ounce coffee that's consistently good. Well, as long as you ignore the packaged recipes, that is. They tend to produce weak, watery coffee, so use online AeroPress recipes for better results. Cleanup requires a quick rinse; soap isn't strictly needed, and, just like the AeroPress Original, the plunger pops the used grounds and filter straight into the trash with a satisfying click.
At just about $50, it's not quite as affordable as the other types of coffee makers on this list, but it scores 4.7 stars from over 13,000 reviews, with portability, ease of cleaning, and quick brewing consistently praised. One customer said, "I love this. Best coffee I've had in a long time. Smooth and delicious. Better than a French press," before adding that it's "compact" and "perfect for travel." Alternatively, the Go Plus model gives you a 16-ounce, double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler with a built-in filter holder and a magnetic lid and is priced at just under $90.
2. Secura French Press
Four sizes, six colors, and one straightforward brewing method — the Secura French Press isn't known for overcomplicating things. It has an 18/8 stainless steel body that retains heat well, and it can handle the rough treatment that comes with camping life. The three-layer filter structure keeps the grounds out of your brew but doesn't block the essential oils that give French press coffee that rounded body. It conveniently comes with two extra screens, and if you want an even cleaner, more refined cup, you can stack them together.
The handle and knob remain cool to the touch regardless of how hot you've heated the water, and the spout pours cleanly without annoying drips trickling down the side. It is worth noting, however, that your actual brew size runs about a quarter less than the stated capacity. This is down to the space taken up by the grounds and plunger. The 34-ounce model, for example, will give you around 25 ounces of drinkable coffee.
The Secura French Press comes in four sizes, from a 12-ounce model that backpackers will love to a 50-ounce version that groups can pass around the campfire. Prices run from $25 up to $40 depending on size, and 35,000 reviewers have contributed to an impressive 4.7 stars overall. Durability and heat retention are frequently praised, but one reviewer said it is a "tough value to beat," while another proudly mentioned they managed "six and a half years of use before failing," which they consider to be "great in the 21st century."
1. Hario V60 Coffee Dripper
The highest-rated camping coffee maker on Amazon is the only pour-over dripper on the list. The Hario V60 Coffee Dripper just so happens to be the most affordable on the list, too. At less than $10 for the smallest, travel-friendly plastic model, it offers considerable value — and its 4.8 rating from over 4,000 reviews ensures it stands head and shoulders above the competition. It strips coffee making down to nothing but grounds, water, and a paper filter, and at just 3 ounces and a 5-inch-in-any-direction size, it slips so comfortably into a backpack or kitchen box that you won't notice it's there.
It comes in three sizes. The smallest is described above and is fit for one or two cups. The medium size will make one to four cups, and the biggest size can make up to six cups. However, the single, large hole on the bottom of the cone requires a slow, controlled pour in circles from the center outward. You'll need to let the coffee bloom for 30 seconds before finishing the brew over the next few minutes. A gooseneck kettle will give you better control, but you can make do with any style.
The end result is a smooth, clean cup of joe. The flavor does run lighter than what a French press will give, but reviewers still describe it as high-quality and well-extracted, including one verified purchaser who commented, "It consistently delivers a delicious, high-quality cup of coffee, and its simplicity and durability make it a joy to use every day." Cleanup requires just a quick rinse, and the plastic model, the most durable option for camping, is fully dishwasher safe. Ceramic, glass, and metal models are also available, but they tend to be heavier or more fragile.
Methodology
After searching for camping coffee makers on Amazon, we filtered them down to those with over a thousand reviews and then listed them in order of overall rating. We stuck to items with over 1,000 reviews not only to ensure they were popular but also to filter out suspicious review patterns. For those that had the same rating, we ranked the one with more reviews higher. So now that you know which camping coffee makers offer the best quality on Amazon, why not take things further and learn about our five essential Amazon camping items to bring on any trip?