The Gateway To Northern California's Redwoods Is A Recreation Area With Camping And Hiking
When you're on the road to see the otherworldly trees at California's Redwoods National Park, you don't have to wait for the park entrance to see them — the tall giants sneak up on you long before you get there. As you drive north on Highway 101 and reach Leggett, you might want to linger for a couple of days to admire the redwoods at Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area. This verdant oasis is where northbound visitors first encounter the majestic redwood belt of the Golden State, as the area is the "southern gateway to the redwood country," per the official website. The recreation area is an introduction to the redwoods and what lies ahead. You'll witness the true scale of the soaring 200-foot-plus trees with a history dating back over 1,000 years — so why not camp underneath them?
Named after Edward Ritter Hickey, who passed away during the 1918 flu pandemic, Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area was initially a small, 40-acre campground. Over the years, it grew to cover more than 1,000 acres of lush woodlands, thanks to Save the Redwoods League's efforts. Now, a walk among its dense forests exposes you not only to redwoods but also to Douglas firs, oaks, big-leaf maple, and buckeye. The local ecosystem blooms with classic Western North American forest wildflowers — you'll come across varieties like Indian warrior, milkmaid, and redwood sorrel.
Head to the recreation area in summer for a dip in the Eel River, or come in the springtime to see spectacular wildflower displays. Plan to visit in the fall for comfortable hiking and breathtaking colors, while winter brings stark, peaceful isolation. Those flying in should fly into the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, around two hours away. If driving from Fort Bragg, an underrated artsy town with cute shops, you'll arrive within one hour and 20 minutes.
Camping at Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area
Outdoor enthusiasts can find three separate campgrounds within the Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area: Hickey, Rock Creek, and Redwood campgrounds. As of this writing, Redwood Campground is closed indefinitely. However, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, there's at least one campground in operation throughout the year (weather allowing). Campsites have a fixed price between September and May — outside of that time frame, pricing can change depending on the season.
Rock Creek Campground Loop features 35 sites, four of which are ADA-accessible. This area is the smallest of the campgrounds, equipped with shared restroom and shower facilities. One spot is a hike-and-bike campsite that operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Despite its size, this campground has a more lush setting compared to the others. Hickey Campground, situated next to Rock Creek, boasts around 60 sites. This relatively larger campground is perched on a cliff across the Eel River. Campers have access to restroom and shower facilities, as well as a campfire center and picnic area.
Standard amenities at every site include a picnic table, food locker, and fire grill. The maximum allowable length for trailers at the campgrounds is 24 feet, while RVs must not exceed 27 feet. While the campgrounds are pet-friendly, your pup must remain on-leash. Campers aren't allowed to gather wood, twigs, or foliage for fuel. Those visiting the recreation area during the summer can check out some of the interpretive workshops held at the campfire center.
Explore the hiking trails at Standish-Hickey
The peaceful paths at Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area often lead to surprises, whether it's a mighty redwood or a swimming spot in the Eel River. With a total length of 10 miles, the hiking trails accommodate both beginners and seasoned adventurers. Start with an easy walk along the Taber Nature Trail. Also referred to as the Grove Trail, this 1.6-mile loop guides you to a picturesque grove of redwoods. You'll notice plenty of tree barks covered with wild mushrooms, which make the journey all the more whimsical.
The Big Tree Trail is exactly what it sounds like — the 2-mile loop takes you to a big tree. The 225-foot Captain Miles Standish is a sight to behold, with a trunk that spans 13 feet. Not only will you marvel at the colossal redwood, but you'll also admire the panoramic vistas of the South Fork Eel River. Another way to reach this massive tree is by following the 1.6-mile, out-and-back trail that starts from Hickey Campground. The coolest hike, though, is the half-mile downhill path that takes you to the swimming hole in the river. One visitor writes on Yelp, "The swimming hole was fantastic. Warm water, DEEP, and fun to swim in. The hike back up was rough, but I'd do it again for that swimming hole."
While you prepare to hike, don't forget to bring your binoculars — you might encounter bird species like red-shouldered hawks, bald eagles, wild turkeys, ospreys, and downy woodpeckers. Back on land, the recreation area is home to California ground squirrels, western rattlesnakes, Sonoma chipmunks, black-tailed deer, and bobcats. Black bears and mountain lions roam the area, too. From the recreation area, you can continue north toward Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, where more coastal redwoods and quiet beaches await.