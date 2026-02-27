The Gateway To Northern California's Redwoods Is A Recreation Area With Camping And Hiking

When you're on the road to see the otherworldly trees at California's Redwoods National Park, you don't have to wait for the park entrance to see them — the tall giants sneak up on you long before you get there. As you drive north on Highway 101 and reach Leggett, you might want to linger for a couple of days to admire the redwoods at Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area. This verdant oasis is where northbound visitors first encounter the majestic redwood belt of the Golden State, as the area is the "southern gateway to the redwood country," per the official website. The recreation area is an introduction to the redwoods and what lies ahead. You'll witness the true scale of the soaring 200-foot-plus trees with a history dating back over 1,000 years — so why not camp underneath them?

Named after Edward Ritter Hickey, who passed away during the 1918 flu pandemic, Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area was initially a small, 40-acre campground. Over the years, it grew to cover more than 1,000 acres of lush woodlands, thanks to Save the Redwoods League's efforts. Now, a walk among its dense forests exposes you not only to redwoods but also to Douglas firs, oaks, big-leaf maple, and buckeye. The local ecosystem blooms with classic Western North American forest wildflowers — you'll come across varieties like Indian warrior, milkmaid, and redwood sorrel.

Head to the recreation area in summer for a dip in the Eel River, or come in the springtime to see spectacular wildflower displays. Plan to visit in the fall for comfortable hiking and breathtaking colors, while winter brings stark, peaceful isolation. Those flying in should fly into the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, around two hours away. If driving from Fort Bragg, an underrated artsy town with cute shops, you'll arrive within one hour and 20 minutes.