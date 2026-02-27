New York's Network Of Relaxing Lakeside Trails Is Perfect For Hikers, Bikers, And Peaceful Picnickers

Besides being one of New York's best retirement destinations, the town of Lake Placid is a much-loved vacation spot, nestled deep in the Adirondack Mountains. Visitors flock here in all seasons to relax in cozy lakeside cottages or luxury lodges or enjoy delectable dishes at farm-to-table restaurants. Of course, many also come to play outside in a multitude of ways, including skiing and snowshoeing in winter and paddling, hiking, mountain biking, golfing, or picnicking during the warmer months.

In fact, you don't have to wander far from Lake Placid, considered to be one of the most walkable small towns in America, to find some excellent hiking and biking trails. Just keep heading north on Main Street, which veers west and becomes Saranac Avenue before intersecting with Peninsula Way, which turns to the northeast. After less than half a mile, there will be a small parking lot near a gate on the left side of the road. The trailhead is adjacent to the parking lot.

From here, you can access the Brewster Peninsula Nature Trails, a network of intersecting routes on the 133-acre Brewster Peninsula, which extends out into Lake Placid. While the trails are mainly nestled in the forest, they occasionally open up to lovely lake and mountain views. Tripadvisor reviewers generally have great things to say about the trails — particularly that they are family-friendly and mostly flat, with some bumps here and there in the form of rocks and tree roots. One reviewer remarked, "This is a great place to do some quiet hiking alongside the shore of Lake Placid ... The path along the perimeter of the lake offers excellent views and easy solitude."