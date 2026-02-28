Colorado's 5 Best-Kept Secret Destinations To Visit, According To Travel Bloggers

According to The Colorado Sun, the Centennial State drew in more than 93 million visitors in 2023. Winter sports, the delights of the Denver metro area, and day-tripping opportunities are just a few of the major factors that contribute to the state's appeal. One thing is for sure: There's plenty to get through, and you could spend a lifetime exploring it all. Colorado has the soaring peaks of the ever-popular Rocky Mountain National Park, the hiking mecca of Pikes Peak, and arguably the absolute best skiing in the U.S. as a whole.

But what you might not know is that there remain hidden gems, off-the-beaten-path draws, and local secrets in this land between the desert plateaus, the Great Plains, and the Rockies. That's where this guide comes in. We've put together a list of five of Colorado's best-kept secrets, all of which are consistently mentioned by the travelers and locals who know them best, as mentioned across a range of blogs and publications dedicated solely to this topic.

Prepare for a seriously varied mix of things. Great canyons meet vast geology parks on this list, and bison-trodden reserves sit alongside curious fairy-tale castles built deep in the forests. It's a list of lesser-known destinations that we've curated to stoke wanderlust in hikers, history buffs, family travelers, and adventure lovers alike.