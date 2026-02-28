TikTok Exposes An Unhygienic Practice That Might Have You Avoiding Your Hotel Room's Coffee Machine

Buckle up, because you're in for a wild ride that may have you shunning hotel coffee makers like they're carrying the plague. Or, at the very least, salmonella or another feces-derived illness. Although this rumor has circled in travel forums for a while, TikToker Tara Woodcox recently posted a video in which she shared "one of the coolest tricks ever" for washing underwear. Just stick them in your hotel room's coffee machine (sans coffee, of course) and start that puppy up.

In a video that has horrified hotel-goers and coffee drinkers alike, Woodcox urges desperate travelers to place their panties in the brew basket (the container that holds your coffee grounds). As boiling water percolates through the coffee machine, it will spill onto the soiled knickers, creating a mini-washing machine for the worst person you know.

To put it mildly, the internet is angry. "This has to be an arrestable offense," commented one horrified TikToker, while a Redditor in the r/TikTokCringe subreddit shared a common sentiment: "I hope everyone who does this gets banned from every hotel." Even more concerned internet denizens asked a far more basic question: Why didn't she wash her underwear in the bathroom sink?