The 'Original Town Of Nashville' Is A Historic North Carolina Getaway With Beautiful Vintage Victorian Homes

While Nashville, Tennessee, may be the first place that comes to mind thanks to its world-famous live music venues (and equally famous hot chicken destinations), it's not the only Nashville in the United States. In fact, the Music City shares a name with over a dozen other locations around the country, and the oldest one is a small town in North Carolina. "The original town of Nashville," as it's known, got its name around 1780, but its origins go back to 1777.

Built as the seat of Nash County in 1777, this town was originally known as the Nash Court House by Peach Tree Creek thanks to its 1778-built courthouse, and the name changed to Nashville within a few years. Nashville, Tennessee, meanwhile, was founded on Christmas Day in 1779 as Fort Nashborough and didn't get the name Nashville until 1784, so in a game of "who's the OG Nashville," North Carolina gets the prize.

It's not just the name that puts Nashville on the map either; this small town of 5,600 people is home to nearly 150 historic buildings dating from the 19th to mid-20th centuries. When the town's historic district was nominated for (and received) its listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, 142 buildings were named. These days, you can stroll Nashville's pleasant tree-lined streets and enjoy the well-preserved Victorian buildings, many of which were built by Nashville's merchants and most prominent figures between 1890 and 1930. You'll also witness a range of other architectural styles, including Greek Revival, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, and Neoclassical Revival as you wander Nashville's cozy streets.