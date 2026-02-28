The 'Original Town Of Nashville' Is A Historic North Carolina Getaway With Beautiful Vintage Victorian Homes
While Nashville, Tennessee, may be the first place that comes to mind thanks to its world-famous live music venues (and equally famous hot chicken destinations), it's not the only Nashville in the United States. In fact, the Music City shares a name with over a dozen other locations around the country, and the oldest one is a small town in North Carolina. "The original town of Nashville," as it's known, got its name around 1780, but its origins go back to 1777.
Built as the seat of Nash County in 1777, this town was originally known as the Nash Court House by Peach Tree Creek thanks to its 1778-built courthouse, and the name changed to Nashville within a few years. Nashville, Tennessee, meanwhile, was founded on Christmas Day in 1779 as Fort Nashborough and didn't get the name Nashville until 1784, so in a game of "who's the OG Nashville," North Carolina gets the prize.
It's not just the name that puts Nashville on the map either; this small town of 5,600 people is home to nearly 150 historic buildings dating from the 19th to mid-20th centuries. When the town's historic district was nominated for (and received) its listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, 142 buildings were named. These days, you can stroll Nashville's pleasant tree-lined streets and enjoy the well-preserved Victorian buildings, many of which were built by Nashville's merchants and most prominent figures between 1890 and 1930. You'll also witness a range of other architectural styles, including Greek Revival, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, and Neoclassical Revival as you wander Nashville's cozy streets.
The historic buildings of Nashville, NC
Until the Civil War, Nashville was a quite small town with limited development. But the end of the war and the arrival of the Wilmington and Weldon Railroad around1888 transformed Nashville, creating a boom with businesses and bringing in an era of prosperity. This is when many of the homes and businesses still seen today were built, primarily along East and West Washington streets.
Stroll or drive down East Washington Street to see places like the 1911-built Bissette-Cooley House, a landmark of Nashville. George Bissette was one of the town's most prominent businessmen, who had John C. Stout, a famous North Carolina architect, design this Neoclassical Revival home that's on the National Register of Historic Places. Bissette's original house is also on East Washington Street. Known as the Bissette-Braswell House, built in 1897, its elaborate construction is the most impressive example of Queen Anne style in town.
Other vintage homes include the 1935 J.N. Sills House, a pristine example of Tudor Revival with its stone chimney and multiple chimney pots, and the L.T. Vaughn House, built in 1917 and designed by Vaughn's wife, Laura Ross. You can take your pick of fantastic historic buildings in the town's commercial district as well by heading down West Washington Street, where many of the brick office buildings and storefronts were built in the early 1910s. The courthouse is also a must-see with its brick facade and bright white columns, designed by John C. Stout in 1920. It's a rare example of Colonial Revival style in civic architecture and is one of the town's most recognizable buildings.
What to do in Nashville, NC
Besides its amazing vintage buildings that capture different eras of American history, Nashville is also known for its springtime Blooming Festival. Held every year on Mother's Day weekend, this lively celebration features carnival rides, live music, a parade, and an award given out to the "mother of the year." If you're visiting Nashville at other times of the year, you can also check out the town's monthly events on its website or Eventbrite to experience things like fungi foraging, bird watching, and guided walks around the historical district.
Visiting Nashville is a breeze from Raleigh, North Carolina's "City in a Park" where urban charm meets a lush oasis. It's just a 45-minute drive from Raleigh, and about an hour from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, so you could easily enjoy a day trip to this eastern North Carolina gem. It's less than two hours from Croatan, the only true coastal national forest in eastern America, so it could also be part of a weekend getaway to explore all the underrated gems of this part of the state. In case you're curious, the "other" Nashville is a less breezy 9-hour drive, so unless you're ready to listen to the entire catalogue of Dolly Parton to get in the Nashville state of mind (or just find some deep inner peace), you might want to leave it for another day.