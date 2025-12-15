Nashville's 5 Hands-Down Best Restaurants To Find Hot Chicken

If you're looking for Tennessee's best fried chicken, it's hard to ignore Nashville's culinary obsession with hot chicken. This spicy take on the Southern fried favorite has made a name for itself well beyond Nashville these days, but it is still a specialty the city is known for and a must-try dish for visitors.

The most widely-accepted hot chicken origin story hails back to the Great Depression era, according to Bitter Southerner. What was meant as punishment for a philandering partner ended up being a delicious surprise. The tale goes that a man named Thornton Prince, who had a reputation as a ladies' man, pushed one of his girlfriends to the edge — and she was determined to get even. She turned up the heat on his plate of fried chicken with a hodgepodge of the spiciest seasonings she could find, hoping it might teach him a lesson. But Prince ended up loving it so much, he decided to open a restaurant centered on the now-iconic dish.

While some argue a place called Bo's served hot chicken first, Prince's is still considered the OG nearly a century later. So, it obviously made our list of the best restaurants for Nashville hot chicken. But the flavor has spread far and wide, first through historically Black neighborhoods and eventually beyond. Today, you'll find more hot chicken joints than you can shake a stick at in the city. Read on for the five best places to experience Nashville hot chicken, according to locals, foodies, and out-of-towners alike.