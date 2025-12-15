Nashville's 5 Hands-Down Best Restaurants To Find Hot Chicken
If you're looking for Tennessee's best fried chicken, it's hard to ignore Nashville's culinary obsession with hot chicken. This spicy take on the Southern fried favorite has made a name for itself well beyond Nashville these days, but it is still a specialty the city is known for and a must-try dish for visitors.
The most widely-accepted hot chicken origin story hails back to the Great Depression era, according to Bitter Southerner. What was meant as punishment for a philandering partner ended up being a delicious surprise. The tale goes that a man named Thornton Prince, who had a reputation as a ladies' man, pushed one of his girlfriends to the edge — and she was determined to get even. She turned up the heat on his plate of fried chicken with a hodgepodge of the spiciest seasonings she could find, hoping it might teach him a lesson. But Prince ended up loving it so much, he decided to open a restaurant centered on the now-iconic dish.
While some argue a place called Bo's served hot chicken first, Prince's is still considered the OG nearly a century later. So, it obviously made our list of the best restaurants for Nashville hot chicken. But the flavor has spread far and wide, first through historically Black neighborhoods and eventually beyond. Today, you'll find more hot chicken joints than you can shake a stick at in the city. Read on for the five best places to experience Nashville hot chicken, according to locals, foodies, and out-of-towners alike.
Prince's Hot Chicken Shack
The original hot chicken connoisseur, Thornton Prince, took his lover's fiery concoction to his brothers and created what is now known as Prince's Hot Chicken Shack. The restaurant that sparked the craze is still in the family. Currently, Ms. Andre Prince Jeffries — Prince's great-niece — runs the place. The brand has expanded to include locations throughout Nashville, in other Tennessee towns such as Knoxville and Antioch, and even one in Greenville, South Carolina.
As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Prince's menu is simple, Southern, and straight to the point. Choose between a whole bird, pieces, wings, and tenders, then select your spice level from a scale that ranges from plain (probably tasty, but not the point) to XXX hot. Pair your chicken with a classic Southern side like baked beans, mac and cheese, or "Get It Girl" greens, among others. Oh, and save room for dessert — either pie or cake. (Pro tip: These sweets can take the edge off when your mouth is on fire).
Prince's reputation precedes itself. Even country star Keith Urban was once spotted rocking one of the restaurant's shirts during a concert (via Instagram). As commenter @pittscody wrote, "He knows where to get the best hot chicken in Nashville." So, while some Nashville locals might steer you to different delicious options around the city these days, Prince's still holds a heavyweight title as the original hot chicken joint.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Another hot chicken heavyweight, Hattie B's, is one of the most well-known names in Nashville's peppery poultry scene. Also a family-run concept, it was originally born from Bishop's Meat & 3, founded around 2007 by Nick Bishop Sr. After Bishop and his son began experimenting with their own take on hot chicken (which was well-received), Hattie B's Hot Chicken was established in 2012. Since then, it's expanded with locations in five states.
Hattie B's has some variety on the menu, with bone-in chicken, tenders, and both fried and grilled sandwich options. Spice levels range from the plain "Southern style" (with "zero burn") to mild, medium, and hot. If that's not enough heat, ramp it up with some habanero pepper seasoning, or go even hotter with the ghost pepper-powered "shut the cluck up!" flavor. Other menu standouts include the pimento mac and cheese, bacon cheddar grits, and fried pickles.
Some locals argue that Hattie B's is most popular among tourists, but the brand has obviously done well for a reason. As one Reddit user wrote, "I actually think Hattie B's does a fantastic job, yes they're the most touristy spot but I think they're a rare example of a spot that's grown a ton and still maintained consistency." According to Nashville Eater, food guru Alton Brown also picked Hattie B's hot chicken in a blind taste test — although this was reportedly because the unnamed competitor was so hot it made him "want to cry." With that in mind, chicken lovers looking for the hottest of the hot may not find their winner-winner-chicken-dinner at Hattie's.
Bolton's Famous Spicy Chicken & Fish
Spice lovers often recommend Bolton's Famous Spicy Chicken & Fish if you really want to light a fire under your you-know-where. While many say they love this restaurant's fish, the hot chicken is a standout. In fact, it's known to be some of the spiciest in town, according to reviewers, locals, and food critics. Spice levels go from non-spicy to extra hot, which Bolton's menu says "might or might not have the devil in it." Scroll through reviews on TripAdvisor, and you'll frequently hear people suggest that you order a level or two below the spicy-ness you think you want. As one reviewer wrote, "Know that when they say it's hot, they mean it."
Locals tend to agree. Per a Nashville resident on Reddit: "Bolton's was the first hot chicken I ever tried upon moving to town. I ordered medium and when I say I thought I might die. 15 years later and it's still the hottest I've ever had." The restaurant's spiciest recipe, which Bolton's warns to "try at your own risk," might have been the punishment hot chicken Thornton Prince's scorned lover was actually looking for back in the day.
The menu gets right to the point, with four chicken options — a leg quarter, wings, tenders, or chicken skewer — as well as spicy catfish and whiting. The sides are simple, with fries, corn on the cob, potato salad, string beans, and baked beans available to pair with your main — if you can taste anything else, of course.
400 Degrees
400 Degrees, an eatery established by entrepreneur Aqui Simpson Hines, is frequently mentioned by hot chicken connoisseurs. It's also been featured by outlets like Food Network, Forbes, and USA Today's 10 Best, which awarded it second place for the best airport grab-and-go food.
According to Notes on Nashville, 400 Degrees was even "voted #1 by the Fraternal Order of Hot Chicken." Its flagship location is off Nashville's Clarksville Pike, but a second location at Nashville International Airport makes it a good pick for travelers who want to get a taste of the city's iconic dish during a layover.
The menu includes hot chicken, fish, and shrimp, plus classic sides like fries, potato salad, baked beans, and coleslaw. Reviewers often praise the flavor of 400 Degrees chicken over its pure heat and note its crispiness due to being deep-fried rather than prepared in a skillet (per Nashville Eater). Still, spice options go from zero to 800 degrees for the truly brave. As An Eccentric Culinary History author and food historian H.D. Miller writes: "The 400 degrees is about the same as Prince's 'hot', so plenty spicy, but not deadly. If I had to eat only one hot chicken meal in Nashville, this is it."
Moore's Spicy Fried Chicken and Party Fowl
In the final spot on this list of Nashville's best hot chicken restaurants, we're combining two spots that are a bit different from the rest. Moore's Spicy Fried Chicken is about a half-hour drive away in Hendersonville, Tennessee's "city by the lake." Meanwhile, Party Fowl is a divisive pivot from traditional vibes.
Tucked in a strip mall, Moore's is beloved by hot chicken aficionados. In 2018, The Tennessean deemed it the best hot chicken over all other heavy-hitters. Since then, it's safe to say business has boomed. That's why those in-the-know recommend calling ahead. Moore's is essentially a one-man operation, and walk-ins may have to wait a while. While a handful of negative reviews bemoan the wait and service, a TripAdvisor reviewer explains, "The fella that owns it is gruff but has a heart of gold and cares that his food is the best it can be." Users on Reddit agree, with one writing: "Mr Moore can be cantankerous but still has the best Hot Chicken in the Nashville area."
As for Party Fowl, it appeals to people looking for a lively bar scene and hot chicken with a twist. The spot's unique takes include hot chicken poutine and hot chicken and beignets. Spice levels range from "Southern Fried" to "Poultrygeist," and the "Not Hot Chicken & Handhelds" menu will please anyone in your group who can't handle the heat. That said, Party Fowl has a love-it-or-hate-it reputation. In fact, saying you like it is somewhat of a guilty confession among hot chicken purists. However, as one Reddit user wrote: "Do you, people like to hate on others."
Methodology
To narrow down the best of the best of Nashville's hot chicken scene, we first scoured online reviews, insight from food critics, local news coverage, and discussions on platforms like Reddit and Facebook. We also relied on personal experience. Having been on a hot chicken quest in Nashville on more than one occasion, we've had firsthand opportunities to compare some of the places with the biggest reputations.
Then, we got hungry (naturally) and had a snack. From there, we focused on restaurants (excluding food trucks, although there are some excellent grab-and-go joints in the city) with a loyal following of hot chicken enthusiasts, a menu where hot chicken is a main character, and a consistent reputation for quality, flavor, spice, and respect for Nashville's unique hot chicken history and customs. We also tried to include some variety in the options, considering restaurants with multiple and alternative locations (such as the airport for connecting travelers) and those with more inclusive menus for travelers who may be in a hard-to-please group.
For a deeper dive into Nashville's culinary scene, check out these internet-approved steakhouses with mouth-watering bites. Foodies may also want to explore the beloved neighborhood sushi joint that ranked among Tennessee's favorite restaurants in 2025.