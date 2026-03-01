Between Wichita Falls And Oklahoma City Is The 'Gateway To The Wichitas' With Mountain Views And Historic Charm
The next time you want to travel without going over budget, Oklahoma is a fantastic state to consider. Three of America's 10 most affordable cities are located in the wildly underrated "flyover" state, and they often offer a lot more than you'd think. But Oklahoma's visit-worthy cities go well beyond that list. Just look at Lawton, a mid-size hub with roughly 90,000 residents that combines history, city convenience, and outdoor adventure.
Outdoor lovers will be happy to learn that Lawton is known as the "Gateway to the Wichitas," promising impressive wildlife refuges and plenty of hiking opportunities. Those who want the more typical city museum tour experience have a lot to look forward to, too. Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and the Museum of the Great Plains are both must-sees.
So, how do you get to Lawton? Coming here should be pretty straightforward, considering that the city is located 85 miles southwest of Oklahoma City and just 54 miles north of Wichita Falls, one of Texas's most affordable cities that blends an artsy downtown with outdoor thrills. Most visitors will be driving into town, but there is a regional airport less than 4 miles from downtown. If you can't find any flights here, Wichita Falls Municipal and Will Rogers International in Oklahoma City are both great options. Lawton's downtown is pretty walkable, but having a car here gives you flexibility if you're planning on exploring the nearby outdoors.
Lawton: mountain gateway and outdoor adventures
Lawton's biggest draw is that it offers city amenities right next to one of the state's most impressive outdoor attractions. Located less than 20 miles out of downtown, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is more than just your average park or reserve. It's home to wildlife, including longhorn, bison, elk, and wild turkey, and it's nearly 60,000 acres include an impressive trail network, camping, and fishing opportunities. Some of the other species you might come across here include colorful Mountain Boomer lizards, prairie dogs, and almost 300 types of birds.
The refuge is open daily from sunrise to sunset and is free to visit. Driving up Mount Scott is one of the highlights; according to one Google reviewer, it's the perfect spot for sunrise pictures. Campers will be happy to learn that the grounds are well-spaced and sheltered, not to mention often visited by turkeys and deer. You'll find many trails nearby, but cell service is limited, so be sure to pick up a map at the visitor center (don't hesitate to ask questions, too). Be warned, though, that most of the trails are rough, uneven, and steep. According to AllTrails, most routes in the refuge are moderate to difficult and range from 1 to 7 miles in length. The good news is that there are many picnic spots and small lakes along the way.
Don't feel like going on a long hike? An alternative way to experience the region's outdoor beauty is to drive through the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway, a showcase of Oklahoma's wildly underappreciated natural beauty.
Taking in Lawton's heritage one museum at a time
No trip to Lawton is complete without a museum tour, and a great place to start exploring the city's past is at the Museum of the Great Plains. This interactive space teaches visitors about the region's history through unique exhibits. Tickets are priced at $10 at the time of writing, and in return, you'll get to learn in a way that's been described on Google as "fun" and "thoughtfully curated" by past visitors. The experience is suited to all ages.
The Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center aims to provide visitors "a deepened understanding and appreciation of Comanche history, culture, and fine art." One past visitor described it on Google: "[I] cannot recommend this place enough to anyone interested in Native American culture and history or just good, solid history in general. The exhibits were of very high quality, and the facility and staff were very pleasant."
Finally, the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum is a bit different: This free army museum has a collection of Post-Civil War displays that are interesting and informative. If you've still got some space in your itinerary, try a day trip to Medicine Park. "America's Cobblestone Community" is an under-the-radar Oklahoma resort town for a serene escape, located less than 20 minutes away.