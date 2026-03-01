Between Wichita Falls And Oklahoma City Is The 'Gateway To The Wichitas' With Mountain Views And Historic Charm

The next time you want to travel without going over budget, Oklahoma is a fantastic state to consider. Three of America's 10 most affordable cities are located in the wildly underrated "flyover" state, and they often offer a lot more than you'd think. But Oklahoma's visit-worthy cities go well beyond that list. Just look at Lawton, a mid-size hub with roughly 90,000 residents that combines history, city convenience, and outdoor adventure.

Outdoor lovers will be happy to learn that Lawton is known as the "Gateway to the Wichitas," promising impressive wildlife refuges and plenty of hiking opportunities. Those who want the more typical city museum tour experience have a lot to look forward to, too. Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and the Museum of the Great Plains are both must-sees.

So, how do you get to Lawton? Coming here should be pretty straightforward, considering that the city is located 85 miles southwest of Oklahoma City and just 54 miles north of Wichita Falls, one of Texas's most affordable cities that blends an artsy downtown with outdoor thrills. Most visitors will be driving into town, but there is a regional airport less than 4 miles from downtown. If you can't find any flights here, Wichita Falls Municipal and Will Rogers International in Oklahoma City are both great options. Lawton's downtown is pretty walkable, but having a car here gives you flexibility if you're planning on exploring the nearby outdoors.