Gordon Ramsay's 3 Favorite Foodie Travel Destinations

With his new London restaurant, Gordon Ramsay High, having earned a shiny new Michelin star in 2026 — his ninth star overall over the course of his prolific culinary career — chef Gordon Ramsay isn't showing any signs of slowing down. But there's more to Ramsay than just immaculate plating and refined tasting menus. For example, the British chef casts a remarkably wide net when it comes to looking for culinary inspiration, and that includes foods that are far beyond his comfort zone.

Just how far outside of his comfort zone are we talking about? As far as Southeast Asia and Europe, if Ramsay's 2022 interview with Korean food YouTuber Cho Seung-yeon is anything to go by. Asked to name his top foodie destinations, Ramsay expressed his admiration for the food of Laos, citing it as "off the charts." Vietnam came in second on his list, and he rounded out his top three with the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The authenticity, diversity, and innovation of Laotian, Vietnamese, and Madrileño cuisine earned high praise from Ramsay — no small feat considering that he's a chef known for having notoriously high standards. Read on as we dig deeper into Ramsay's mouth-watering food destinations, each one of which is absolutely worth considering when planning your next culinary adventure.