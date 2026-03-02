4 Ancient Artifacts Travelers Stole But Were Eventually Returned

It's only natural for humans to want a piece of their travels to take home. Memories slowly fade away with time, but a tangible object provides proof of the past. From postcards to T-shirts, magnets, and more, kitschy souvenirs are everywhere. This might be why some people are tempted to take items they shouldn't, including ancient artifacts and even valuable things from national parks.

According to Atlas Obscura, this is incredibly common. As archeologist Morag Kersel from DePaul University told the publication, visitors often take "something small, portable, and reminiscent of the trip so they can relate tales to friends and family when they return home."

What travelers may not realize is that getting caught swiping certain items can land them in legal hot water or cause irreversible damage. Once removed from or disturbed at a site, an ancient artifact's archeological value is, unfortunately, diminished and sometimes even destroyed. Nevertheless, there have been cases of people stealing and eventually returning relics, and some of reasons behind these situations may be hard to believe. With that in mind, we've done some digging and rounded up a couple of these instances for your reading pleasure.