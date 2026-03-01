People Visit This One Boston Staple For The Longest Lobster Roll In The City

Before you search for the best lobster roll on your unofficial "lobster crawl" in Maine, consider passing through other parts of New England first. Some foodies swear by New Hampshire's lobster rolls, but one restaurant in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts, is making sure they beat out the competition. Since 2011, Pauli's North End has been serving up a mean, buttery, flaky roll that guests need a few extra hands for. The spot's most famous menu item is the USS Lobstitution — 28-ounces of meaty knuckle and claw lobster meat resting on two 14-inch grilled sub rolls, with a bit of lemon and mayo for flavor. The longest lobster roll in Boston is so massive that the restaurant has occasionally held challenges where anyone who can finish it within a given time limit gets their meal for free. The stakes are high, as the roll is $110 (at the time of writing). It's the biggest challenge and most satisfying delight customers can't wait to dig into.

Even though Pauli's is located in Boston's "Little Italy" neighborhood, the over-the-top seafood sandwich stands out, shedding light on Boston's booming lobster industry, which has become a point of tourism. Tour companies guide travelers on hands-on lobster boat adventures or restaurant-led experiences through the North End. Then, travelers can end their day strolling down Hanover Street, home to epic attractions like the Boston Public Market — only a five-minute walk from Pauli's. The New England eatery is easy to walk right by, but the long line down the street will point you in the right direction.