People Visit This One Boston Staple For The Longest Lobster Roll In The City
Before you search for the best lobster roll on your unofficial "lobster crawl" in Maine, consider passing through other parts of New England first. Some foodies swear by New Hampshire's lobster rolls, but one restaurant in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts, is making sure they beat out the competition. Since 2011, Pauli's North End has been serving up a mean, buttery, flaky roll that guests need a few extra hands for. The spot's most famous menu item is the USS Lobstitution — 28-ounces of meaty knuckle and claw lobster meat resting on two 14-inch grilled sub rolls, with a bit of lemon and mayo for flavor. The longest lobster roll in Boston is so massive that the restaurant has occasionally held challenges where anyone who can finish it within a given time limit gets their meal for free. The stakes are high, as the roll is $110 (at the time of writing). It's the biggest challenge and most satisfying delight customers can't wait to dig into.
Even though Pauli's is located in Boston's "Little Italy" neighborhood, the over-the-top seafood sandwich stands out, shedding light on Boston's booming lobster industry, which has become a point of tourism. Tour companies guide travelers on hands-on lobster boat adventures or restaurant-led experiences through the North End. Then, travelers can end their day strolling down Hanover Street, home to epic attractions like the Boston Public Market — only a five-minute walk from Pauli's. The New England eatery is easy to walk right by, but the long line down the street will point you in the right direction.
What customers say about Pauli's North End
Pauli's North End has garnered local and national attention, as it has been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The celebrity chef said, "That's legit, and probably the most honest lobster roll I've ever tried." After sinking his teeth into the USS Lobstitution, he called it "dynamite." Don't just take it from Fieri. Nearly 2,000 locals and visitors have reviewed the hole-in-the-wall on Google, where it has a rating of 4.5 stars . Of course, reviewers rave over the lobster rolls, but other menu highlights include the clam chowder and California wrap. One guest noted that even the wrap was huge. She said, "I could have had half and been full, but it was so good I ate the whole thing in one sitting."
Foodies are amazed by the USS Lobstitution's size, and it's not served with a normal saucer of melted butter, but a whole tub. You can order it hot or cold, and it can come with a side of fries or sold separately. If you don't have room for the humongous roll, there are plenty of other hot and cold options, like a chicken cutlet or meatball sandwich, as well as ziti marinara. After all, they still are in the heart of Boston's "Little Italy," where you can also shop at cute boutiques or attend a comedy club.
In Boston, your lobster roll tour can start at the airport. Check out the Logan airport lounge that serves up a mouth-watering lobster roll with a tasty craft cocktail.