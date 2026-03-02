A Top-Rated Arizona Sandwich Shop Is A Phoenix Staple Serving New York-Style Subs

Delicatessens are practically ingrained in New York City's culture, but it's rare to find an authentic Big Apple-style bodega across the country — that is, until you stumble upon Frank's Deli in Phoenix, Arizona. This family-owned spot is a grocery and sandwich shop that's been a staple in the capital city since the 1980s. Its Italian influence is obvious in its stacked-to-the-brim meat, cheese, and veggie combos, made with freshly baked bread and daily sliced meat. Walking inside this Arizona spin on a bodega will make you feel like you're at one of New York's best-kept Sicilian eateries.

Don't let its understated "corner stop" exterior fool you — guests rave about their food. Frank's Deli has earned nearly five stars on Google with over 1,200 reviews, and many culinary publications have given them honorable mentions. Our sister publications, Tasting Table and Chowhound, named it the top sandwich shop in Arizona. Guests say it's "the real deal," mentioning that it's just "food done right." One customer put a spotlight on the pastrami sandwich, in particular, revealing that the flavor almost brought tears to his eyes. Yelp reviewers even highlight their fair prices. Frank's menu ranges from $2.50 to $15.49.

The deli is about a 15-minute drive north of Downtown Phoenix, making it a more locally recognized and less crowded stop. After your meal, you can stroll along the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix or head deeper into downtown to see a Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. Better yet, take your sandwiches to go and enjoy them on a picnic at Dobbins Lookout, a scenic trail with petroglyphs just outside Phoenix.