Colorado's 5 Best Hot Spring Hikes With Stunning Beauty, According To Travelers

The trail to Radium Hot Springs is considered a gem among the Colorado hiking community. The full route follows a moderately challenging 1.5-mile path, with only around 300 feet of total elevation gain. The surrounding terrain sits in something of a "Goldilocks zone," offering plenty of scenic, rugged peaks but nothing too treacherous to create altitude-related hazards.

This particular trail is within the region's Warm Springs Trails network, which includes around 3.5 miles total of trails within the Bureau of Land Management-controlled Radium Recreation Area, part of the larger Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. This particular federal preserve protects the upper headwaters of the famed Colorado River as it descends from the Rocky Mountains toward canyons further south. The Radium Hot Springs route provides exceptional views of these sights, but high river levels can make the trail impassable in places.

Of course, the star of the show here is Radium Hot Springs, a lovely geothermal pool along the Colorado River. Technically a "warm spring" (despite the name), Radium Hot Springs generally stays at a pleasant 80 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, Radium Hot Springs gets top reviews on AllTrails. One hiker reported soaking in the water "for an hour very comfortably," and another complimented the area's "great views." The Warm Springs Trail network and rugged nature of the area can make directions somewhat confusing, but the main trailhead is accessible off of Trough Road and BLM route 2710 in the small unincorporated community of Sheephorn. Just 16 miles away sits the "Sportsman's Paradise" of Kremmling, which provides access to three national forests and some of Colorado's best outdoor recreation. Note, however, that the Radium Hot Springs Trail may be prone to avalanches, so always check current avalanche conditions before attempting the trail.