This Vibrant City Near D.C. Was Named Virginia's Happiest Places To Live (And It's Affordable)

Washington, D.C. is more than the nation's capital. It's a cultural hub with world-class museums, the largest library in the world, and with nearly 700 green spaces, it's consistently named the best in the U.S. for public parks. It's no wonder D.C. is such an expensive place to live — the cost of living is roughly 39% higher than the national average, per Payscale. Just across the Potomac River in Virginia, Arlington offers a somewhat more affordable alternative. According to a 2025 study by financial technology company SmartAsset, it's one of the happiest places to live in the country.

The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Taking into account 11 "happiness metrics" across a trio of themes — personal finance, well-being, and quality of life — SmartAsset ranked 90 large cities in the U.S. Landing first place was Plano, Texas with its high marriage rate and low poverty statistics, and placing second was Arlington, the city with the country's highest average life expectancy (nearly 84 years).

In fact, Arlington performed across all the study's well-being metrics, including mental health data, physical activity levels, and health insurance coverage. More than 96% of residents have health insurance, according to the report, and all residents have access to venues for physical activity. The city lists 158 public parks, including Dark Star Park, which brings in visitors every summer for a one-of-a-kind shadow alignment cast by artist Nancy Holt's large-scale outdoor sculpture. Residents and visitors alike can hike the wooded Donaldson Run Trail or get some fresh air and exercise at Long Bridge Park, which features an interactive water-and-fog feature for kids.