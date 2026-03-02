This Vibrant City Near D.C. Was Named Virginia's Happiest Places To Live (And It's Affordable)
Washington, D.C. is more than the nation's capital. It's a cultural hub with world-class museums, the largest library in the world, and with nearly 700 green spaces, it's consistently named the best in the U.S. for public parks. It's no wonder D.C. is such an expensive place to live — the cost of living is roughly 39% higher than the national average, per Payscale. Just across the Potomac River in Virginia, Arlington offers a somewhat more affordable alternative. According to a 2025 study by financial technology company SmartAsset, it's one of the happiest places to live in the country.
The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Taking into account 11 "happiness metrics" across a trio of themes — personal finance, well-being, and quality of life — SmartAsset ranked 90 large cities in the U.S. Landing first place was Plano, Texas with its high marriage rate and low poverty statistics, and placing second was Arlington, the city with the country's highest average life expectancy (nearly 84 years).
In fact, Arlington performed across all the study's well-being metrics, including mental health data, physical activity levels, and health insurance coverage. More than 96% of residents have health insurance, according to the report, and all residents have access to venues for physical activity. The city lists 158 public parks, including Dark Star Park, which brings in visitors every summer for a one-of-a-kind shadow alignment cast by artist Nancy Holt's large-scale outdoor sculpture. Residents and visitors alike can hike the wooded Donaldson Run Trail or get some fresh air and exercise at Long Bridge Park, which features an interactive water-and-fog feature for kids.
Arlington, Virginia ranks high for healthy living
Beyond health metrics, Arlington residents say there's plenty more to love about living locally. "I appreciate the strong sense of community, the diversity of people, and the many opportunities for education, culture, and family activities," said one resident on real estate website Niche. "Living here has given me access to great schools, resources, and programs that have supported my growth as a student and as a parent." Many also mention that Arlington is very clean and that there's little crime in the area. "[It's] an amazing city, especially for young families and young people in general," said another resident. [There's] very active and friendly nightlife for those who enjoy it."
Still, some residents note that living in Arlington can be expensive. Data shows that the median rent of $2,322 is well above the national average of $1,413 (about 59% of residents rent rather than own their homes). But other factors make life in Arlington reasonably affordable — at least in comparison to its pricier neighbor across the river. That's because income tax is lower in Arlington, and the city's housing options, which tend to be more modern and spacious, are often considered a better value than what you'll find in D.C. The cost of utilities in Arlington is also about 6% lower than the national average.
Meanwhile, for travelers, there's (almost) no contest — Arlington generally has more budget-friendly hotel options than Washington, D.C., and it's just a short 10-minute drive or 25-minute metro ride away from the nation's capital. Looking for an even more affordable city near Washington, D.C.? Check out Alexandria, an art-filled riverside city with a walkable old town.