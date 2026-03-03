America's 5 Least-Populated States To Visit For A Less-Crowded, Stress-Free Vacation, According To Research

If there's one thing you can count on when visiting New York City or the Grand Canyon, it's crowds — and lots of them. With states like Florida, New York, and California drawing millions of tourists each year, the appeal of visiting some of America's least-populated states is proving much more irresistible to travelers seeking a vacation without the stress and crowds.

We consulted the United States Census Bureau's 2025 population estimates to identify the five states with populations hovering around or below the 1 million mark, then turned to travel bloggers to find out what makes these crowd-free spots worth a detour. With states that let you explore historic petroglyphs, retrace smugglers' routes during the Prohibition, traverse the scenic byways of the Badlands, visit iconic lighthouses along the water, and hunt for sea glass along empty beaches, the road less traveled has never looked so enticing.

You may still encounter fellow travelers, but these states have more than enough spectacular landscapes, quaint towns, and authentic cultural experiences to go around. The low population also plays in your favor: With fewer tourists, you can book last-minute travel plans or engage in genuine interactions with friendly locals who haven't been jaded by overtourism. Here, then, are some of the least-populated U.S. states worth considering.