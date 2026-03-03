America's 5 Least-Populated States To Visit For A Less-Crowded, Stress-Free Vacation, According To Research
If there's one thing you can count on when visiting New York City or the Grand Canyon, it's crowds — and lots of them. With states like Florida, New York, and California drawing millions of tourists each year, the appeal of visiting some of America's least-populated states is proving much more irresistible to travelers seeking a vacation without the stress and crowds.
We consulted the United States Census Bureau's 2025 population estimates to identify the five states with populations hovering around or below the 1 million mark, then turned to travel bloggers to find out what makes these crowd-free spots worth a detour. With states that let you explore historic petroglyphs, retrace smugglers' routes during the Prohibition, traverse the scenic byways of the Badlands, visit iconic lighthouses along the water, and hunt for sea glass along empty beaches, the road less traveled has never looked so enticing.
You may still encounter fellow travelers, but these states have more than enough spectacular landscapes, quaint towns, and authentic cultural experiences to go around. The low population also plays in your favor: With fewer tourists, you can book last-minute travel plans or engage in genuine interactions with friendly locals who haven't been jaded by overtourism. Here, then, are some of the least-populated U.S. states worth considering.
Wyoming
With an estimated population of about 588,753 in 2025, Wyoming remains the least-populated state in the nation. Nearly half of its land is federally owned, and coupled with its landlocked geography, challenging climate, and limited urban development, it's easy to see why migration isn't Wyoming's strongest suit. But these very factors are what make Wyoming perfect for travelers craving space and solitude — and with its sprawling, rugged landscape that encompasses several national parks and monuments, Wyoming certainly delivers on that promise.
Numbers crunched by the National Park Service showed that Yellowstone recorded about 4.7 million visits in 2024, while Grand Teton saw roughly 3.6 million – not far from Yosemite National Park's 4.1 million visits. Still, some visitors stated a preference for Yellowstone over Yosemite, citing Yosemite's peak-season traffic jams and (relatively) smaller size. "In Yellowstone, the park is so big that you can find less populated areas to hang out and find some peace and quiet," a Redditor wrote. Meanwhile, Grand Teton National Park has an added perk: Jackson Hole Airport, the only commercial airport located within a national park. "I love that the park feels remote but is relatively easy to visit," frequent national park visitor Emily Hart shared with Business Insider.
All parked out? The Cowboy State has more hidden gems up its sleeve. Start with Castle Gardens Petroglyphs Site, which warrants hours of clambering over crushed-gravel trails to find historic petroglyph-carved rocks. Or tackle the underrated Soldier Ridge Trail's narrow but well-defined routes. For the ultimate escape, embark on an epic road trip down the state's open roads, curating a roadmap that takes you through hot springs, wildlife-spotting stops, and fossil-hunting sites.
Vermont
As of 2025, Vermont's population stands at about 645,600, but the head count swells in the fall when tourists take breathtaking road trips through some of New England's most stunning foliage. But don't be turned off by Vermont's popularity as a leaf-peeper's paradise: As foliage season ends and the crowds thin out, the Green Mountain State's quaint New England vibe persists, minus much of the tourist hype.
Though Vermont has experienced modest population fluctuations in recent years, the number of housing-related searches on Google reflects a growing interest in the state, a study by retailer Rugs Direct revealed (via Travel + Leisure). Credit it to Vermont's wealth of outdoor activities, available year-round, combined with verdant landscapes and historic city centers.
Expect a walkable downtown, shopping squares, a farmer's market, and a scenic bike path in Vermont's biggest city, Burlington. "Compared to other popular destinations in New England, such as Boston or Providence, Burlington feels slower-paced and more tucked away — making it a perfect [spot] for a cozy, unhurried escape into small-town to break up your trip," noted travel blogger Destination Dreamer Diaries. Meanwhile, Woodstock appeases one's need for solitude with Quechee Gorge hikes and an easy ascent to the southern peak of Mount Tom, while Stowe's Smugglers' Notch lets visitors retrace the sinuous routes used to smuggle booze from Canada during Prohibition. Between the sightseeing, indulge in Vermont's craft beer scene, pairing IPAs with the artisanal cheeses of the region. For oenophiles, a trip through the Champlain Valley threads about 40 vineyards into a wine trail — Shelburne Vineyard comes highly recommended.
South Dakota
With its population of just a little over 935,000, South Dakota has more than enough room for locals to feel at ease with the influx of visitors who arrived in 2025 — 15 million strong, according to the state's 2025 Economic Impact of Visitors. But there's no need to battle through hordes of fellow tourists: South Dakota's dramatic landscapes make finding solitude relatively easy.
Spanning 244,000 acres, the Badlands National Park features rolling green prairies that give way to geological rock formations, fossil beds, and hiking paths. The ethereal beauty of the buttes, canyons, pinnacles, and spires can be marveled at from one — or all — of 16 overlooks scattered throughout the park, or from the 39-mile Badlands Loop Road that begs occasional stops to observe the bison, bighorn sheep, and other wildlife. Around 1 million visitors flocked to the park in 2024, far fewer than those of the nation's more famous national parks, which works to the advantage of travelers seeking fewer crowds. "The best part about Badlands being underrated is how light the crowds are ... I believe we saw 10 people the entire morning we were there," enthused travel bloggers Chris & Sara.
With towns few and far between, large swaths of open terrain make South Dakota a stargazer's paradise, offering glimpses of celestial marvels year-round. After ticking off landmarks like Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial, you're a mere half-hour away from Rapid City's walkable downtown and museums centered on dinosaurs or geology. Head to Deadwood, where preserved buildings and saloons deliver that gold rush spirit. Or visit some of Interstate 90's roadside detours, which include a giant bison statue and the quirky Corn Palace, a Moorish architecture-meets-corn structure — to see it is to believe it.
Rhode Island
There are only about 1.1 million residents in Rhode Island, America's smallest state by area. But this New England nugget certainly delivers on stress- and crowd-free vacations if you know where to look. Within its 400-mile coastline and 1,214 square miles lies a variety of incredible spots that merit a visit at least once.
Living up to its Ocean State moniker, water is an anchor for much of Rhode Island's tourism. There are 21 lighthouses that dot the coastline — they can be admired from the shore or up close, and some are even available for overnight stays. If you're in Providence between May and November, keep track of the scheduled public art installation WaterFire, when more than 80 bonfires and torches are lit over arched bridges and on floating vessels along the river. While most head off to the popular beaches of Bristol and Narragansett, Reject's Beach is delightfully empty. Farther inland, ogle the historic late 19th-century Gilded Age mansions of Newport through booked or self-guided tours — it's opulence personified. Meanwhile, an Only in Rhode Island contributor took particular note of the trails at Lincoln Woods State Park, stating that they "help release built-up stress."
Rhode Island is also a great place to chill, and its latest accolade as the most romantic state proves that: a study by luxury travel agency The Resort Collection (via Travel + Leisure) found an overwhelming number of hotel, restaurant, and landmark reviews that tie the word "romantic" to Rhode Island. From cozy bed-and-breakfasts to intimate restaurants for quiet tête-à-têtes, Rhode Island promises a vacation where you can go off-grid and reconnect on another level.
Delaware
With just over 1 million residents, Delaware is among the U.S. states with the lowest population. The fact that it's often overlooked in favor of neighboring cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, or New York is its ace up its sleeve for tourists in the know. This charming, underrated East Coast state teems with cute towns and sandy beaches, history-steeped districts and hiking trails in state parks, and a variety of local restaurants and breweries to satisfy appetites.
In addition to its low population, data from travel insurance firm Squaremouth found Delaware to be woefully overlooked by international travelers: it's the least-visited state by foreign visitors, meaning more uncrowded, relaxing spots for potential vacationers.
Swap the popular family-packed Lewes Beach for Big Stone Beach or Pickering Beach, whose sea glass-peppered sands are ideal for early morning beachcombing strolls. Meanwhile, Full Life Full Passport blogger recommends visiting Rehoboth Beach off-season: "I love how quiet it gets, how much less expensive it can be, and the fact that there are still so many fun things to do." For tranquil walks, numerous trails crisscross destinations such as the 242-acre Ashland Nature Center wildlife preserve, the pet-friendly Killens Pond State Park, and White Clay Creek State Park for fishing or mountain biking. After embracing the solitude, get a different kind of cardio workout through shopping at Delaware's boutiques and outlets, taking advantage of Delaware's zero sales tax.
Methodology
We referred to the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Estimates of the Resident Population in the United States, selecting five states with populations hovering around 1 million or below. We bolstered the chosen states with information on what makes them uncrowded, stress-free destinations, drawn from sources including the National Park Service's visitor data for crowd comparisons between national parks, housing interest studies, romantic destination rankings, and least-visited state standings. Travel publications, travel blogs, official state tourism channels, and state-specific Reddit discussions further strengthened each claim.