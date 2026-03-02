Between Nashville And Knoxville Is A Plateau-Top Lake Getaway With Golf Fairways And Paddling Trails

Lake Tansi often has a calm, glass-like surface that's every paddleboarder's dream. Weekdays are typically the best time to go if you want a quieter ambiance. The lake's long main body has many arms branching out, which create small channels and interesting routes for paddleboarders to explore. Visitors can purchase $10 daily guest passes from Thunderbird Recreation Center to use the facilities, and rent paddleboards for $15 per hour.

With Cumberland Mountain State Park just a 10-minute drive away, outdoor activities abound in this area. "One of the main draws to the park is probably our 14 miles of hiking trails," Park Ranger Mark Houston told WVLT8. If you prefer a slower pace of life, you might instead choose to remain at the lakeside and have lunch at one of the many picnic spots, fish from the docks, walk the dog in pet-friendly surroundings, or sunbathe on Tansi beach. If you need anything the community can't offer, the bustling downtown shops and restaurants of Knoxville are a manageable 75 miles away.

Come nightfall, there are several hotels, lodges, and campgrounds in the surrounding area. For those who want to be right in the middle of everything, rent one of Lake Tansi's beach cabins ($234.50 per night) or luxury lakefront cabins ($263.81 per night). Off-season rates from October 1 to April 30 are lower, offering a more budget-friendly getaway in the fall when it's less crowded.