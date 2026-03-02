Between Nashville And Knoxville Is A Plateau-Top Lake Getaway With Golf Fairways And Paddling Trails
Tennessee has many freshwater lakes that make for idyllic getaways for anyone who loves water activities like kayaking and paddleboarding. Lake Tansi, a 550-acre body of water sitting at an elevation of 1,919 feet on the Cumberland Plateau, is home to a thriving retirement community that shares its stunning slice of paradise with visitors seeking waterside solitude.
Lake Tansi — formerly known as Lake Harrison — was first developed in the 1960s as a private community, but once the area's tranquility, beauty, and immense potential as a resort became apparent, the owners chose to open it up to the public for everyone's enjoyment. The name was intended to be changed from Lake Harrison to Lake Tanasi — the Native American name for Tennessee — but was accidentally renamed Lake Tansi, an unlucky proofreading error! Every day here brings its own flavor of adventure or relaxation. Spend the morning practicing your putting at the well-reviewed Lake Tansi Golf Course, the afternoon paddleboarding across the glittering lake's surface, and the evening listening to live music from the water.
Water activities on Lake Tansi in Tennessee
Lake Tansi often has a calm, glass-like surface that's every paddleboarder's dream. Weekdays are typically the best time to go if you want a quieter ambiance. The lake's long main body has many arms branching out, which create small channels and interesting routes for paddleboarders to explore. Visitors can purchase $10 daily guest passes from Thunderbird Recreation Center to use the facilities, and rent paddleboards for $15 per hour.
With Cumberland Mountain State Park just a 10-minute drive away, outdoor activities abound in this area. "One of the main draws to the park is probably our 14 miles of hiking trails," Park Ranger Mark Houston told WVLT8. If you prefer a slower pace of life, you might instead choose to remain at the lakeside and have lunch at one of the many picnic spots, fish from the docks, walk the dog in pet-friendly surroundings, or sunbathe on Tansi beach. If you need anything the community can't offer, the bustling downtown shops and restaurants of Knoxville are a manageable 75 miles away.
Come nightfall, there are several hotels, lodges, and campgrounds in the surrounding area. For those who want to be right in the middle of everything, rent one of Lake Tansi's beach cabins ($234.50 per night) or luxury lakefront cabins ($263.81 per night). Off-season rates from October 1 to April 30 are lower, offering a more budget-friendly getaway in the fall when it's less crowded.
Golfing at Lake Tansi, Tennessee
A mere 11-minute drive from Crossville, the "golf capital" of Tennessee, Lake Tansi offers waterside golfing for fairway fanatics. While the popular Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain is just under 6 miles away, Lake Tansi's very own 18-hole course is rated 4.5 stars on Google and is named one of the top 10 courses in Tennessee by Golf Advisor. One golfer said, "The course is in great condition. Tees, greens, and fairways are lush and green." Another called it the "Best golf course in Tennessee!" You can visit every day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., except Saturdays when the course closes at 6 p.m.
Expect warm weather from May until September, with average daily highs usually reaching 76 degrees Fahrenheit. In July, you might meet highs of 83 degrees, so bring sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses, especially if you plan to be out on the lake or on the golf course for several hours. For the best water temperatures, late spring or early fall is an excellent time to go.
The lake sits 78 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport, which offers flights to over 30 destinations, such as Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta. If you're driving from Knoxville, you'll take I-40 west, past the small, charming Victorian city of Harriman, and onto Crossville. Then follow Routes 392, 101, and 282 straight to the lake. From Nashville, you'll take I-40 east to Crossville and do the same.