Nestled On Greece's Gulf Of Corinth Is A Mediterranean Escape With Historic Mansions And Cobbled Streets

Tourism in Greece continues to grow at a record-breaking rate, and considering the culture, natural scenery, and diversity of destinations travelers find here, it's easy to see why. This is a timeless landscape ranked as the best country in Europe to retire, while also being home to a beautiful beach that's an LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise. Everyone can find a place worth visiting in Greece, so much so that the likes of Athens, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini might feel overcrowded and overdone. Thankfully, there are still under-the-radar gems that offer the same Mediterranean feel but with a much more authentic character. In that category, you'll find Galaxidi.

Located on the Gulf of Corinth, this is a waterfront town known for its historic mansions and cobbled streets. It's picturesque and walkable — while it's small, it still offers an impressive selection of tavernas, hotels, and cafes in true Greek fashion.

Most travelers fly to Athens International Airport, the nearest major entryway. From there, it's a three-hour drive to Galaxidi. Getting a rental car at the airport is the best choice for many since prices are usually reasonable (some options start at under $10 a day at the time of writing). What's more, most public transportation routes are tedious and require changes, and most visitors will want to take a day trip or two, so the extra flexibility is always welcome. If you won't drive, you can always book a private transfer, but due to the substantial distance (almost 145 miles), the costs can add up quickly.