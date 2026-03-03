Nestled On Greece's Gulf Of Corinth Is A Mediterranean Escape With Historic Mansions And Cobbled Streets
Tourism in Greece continues to grow at a record-breaking rate, and considering the culture, natural scenery, and diversity of destinations travelers find here, it's easy to see why. This is a timeless landscape ranked as the best country in Europe to retire, while also being home to a beautiful beach that's an LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise. Everyone can find a place worth visiting in Greece, so much so that the likes of Athens, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini might feel overcrowded and overdone. Thankfully, there are still under-the-radar gems that offer the same Mediterranean feel but with a much more authentic character. In that category, you'll find Galaxidi.
Located on the Gulf of Corinth, this is a waterfront town known for its historic mansions and cobbled streets. It's picturesque and walkable — while it's small, it still offers an impressive selection of tavernas, hotels, and cafes in true Greek fashion.
Most travelers fly to Athens International Airport, the nearest major entryway. From there, it's a three-hour drive to Galaxidi. Getting a rental car at the airport is the best choice for many since prices are usually reasonable (some options start at under $10 a day at the time of writing). What's more, most public transportation routes are tedious and require changes, and most visitors will want to take a day trip or two, so the extra flexibility is always welcome. If you won't drive, you can always book a private transfer, but due to the substantial distance (almost 145 miles), the costs can add up quickly.
Galaxidi is a Mediterranean escape with cobblestone streets and seaside charm
If there's one thing Galaxidi does better than many of its hyper-popular counterparts, it's the laid-back, Mediterranean rhythm, complete with the region's typical vegetation, cozy tavernas, calm seas, and classic balmy climate. The town has the type of layout you'd expect, featuring quaint plazas and cobblestone streets. It's both close to the sea and a bit hilly, so make sure to wear appropriate footwear.
A stroll down the narrow, cobbled walkways might give you more insight into the local culture and ambiance than anything you've read about Galaxidi. You can stop by a mom-and-pop souvenir shop and admire the passion flowers along the way. The town is famously quiet, so you won't have to swerve crowds of people as you navigate the winding streets.
To get a taste of the town's seaside charm (plus that famous Greek cuisine), stop by Galaxavra. They serve Mediterranean classics and traditional dishes, including moussaka, grilled calamari, and shrimp spaghetti. You can come for both lunch and dinner. One Google reviewer summed up the atmosphere: "Amazing sea view and a cozy terrace upstairs. The staff was friendly, and we felt at home." Meanwhile, places like Giannakis Beach make it possible to take in the Gulf of Corinth firsthand. The water is usually calm here, so it's perfect for beachgoers, but maybe not the best choice for water sports lovers. Once you are ready to explore a bigger hub, you don't have to drive all the way back to Athens just yet. Patras, Greece's third-largest city and an underrated seaside paradise of festivals and castles, is just a little over 57 miles away.
Exploring Galaxidi's historic mansions and long maritime legacy
A quick stroll through the city will introduce you to Galaxidi's iconic mansions that date back to the 1800s. Featuring neoclassical-style facades, these were built as residences for merchants and ship captains. Some of them have been repurposed into schools, government offices, and cultural attractions, like the Folklore Museum of Galaxidi. It's housed in one of the biggest and richest buildings in the area, and it features all the classic design features of Galaxidi architecture, from stone accents to carved corners. As a museum, it takes you through the history of the local economy and way of life, including traditional apparel and how some early residents lived.
An important part of Galaxidi's history is its maritime legacy. In the 18th century, this was a major commercial center with robust sailing and shipbuilding industries. The roots of the region's maritime traditions date back to Mycenaean times, when the city we know today didn't even exist. The Nautical and Historical Museum of Galaxidi explores all of this and more. It's the oldest of its kind in Greece, and it takes you through over 50 centuries of history. Its galleries include topics such as ancient Galaxidi and the War of Independence. Figureheads, stamps, and shipping documents are displayed, too. The place is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
When you're in a country as rich in history as Greece, you can't let your explorations end here. The UNESCO-listed Archaeological Site of Delphi is one of the country's best destinations in Greece, according to Rick Steves, and just a little over half an hour away.