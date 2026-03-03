Between Columbia And Charlotte Is A Family-Friendly South Carolina Lake State Park With Camping And Lake Fun
Hilton Head Island and South Carolina's prettiest beaches along the Hammock Coast may get most of the attention when it comes to kid-friendly escapes on the water, but the Palmetto State's lakes are none too shabby. Only an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 45 minutes north of Columbia's walkable Main Street neighborhood, in Fairfield County, Lake Wateree State Park offers 13,800 acres of water surrounded by thickets of pines and 242 miles of shoreline.
This lakeside retreat promises peaceful RV and tent camping, year-round striper fishing, boating, and kayaking for families or outdoor folk craving a relaxing escape in the woods. Visitors not only praise the variety of things to do, but also the care put into maintenance and programming, including fishing tournaments and the Halloween Creepy Campout. Fed by water from the Catawba River, the lake is named after the indigenous people. Today, Lake Wateree entices with recreation, but its origins are more pragmatic. Back at the turn of the 20th century, in an effort to provide more electricity for textile production, engineers dammed the Wateree River, creating a lake that visitors now consider one of the best state parks in South Carolina.
From the clean bathhouses and genuinely friendly park staff to the quiet campground, "the best" is a superlative often used to describe Lake Wateree. "I almost hate to share the secret of Lake Wateree State Park," confided a camper on Tripadvisor. "Boating (power or paddle) is key to really enjoying the lake."
Things to do at Lake Wateree State Park
As the largest of South Carolina's Catawba-Wateree lakes, Lake Wateree's main attraction is the water. And, yes, motorized crafts are welcome. Boaters appreciate that the ramp has two lanes and you can top off your fuel tank without ever leaving the water. In addition, even during the winter, the park rents out kayaks and canoes ($60 per day), offering an easy way for families to explore places noisy motorboats can't go.
Just a short walk from the boat launch, you'll find the park's tackle shop, a woodsy cabin filled with all manner of bait, gear, and snacks. If you have questions about what's biting or the conditions on the water, ask the staff before heading out. In terms of fishing, anglers consistently catch catfish, bream, and crappie, but stripers (aka striped bass) are the real standout. "We can target stripers most of the year, but we do have a couple of peak times, with the fall fishing being one. And March through May is another prime time," local fishing guide Jason Wolfe shared with Carolina Sportsman.
When you need a break from the water, stroll along the 2.3-mile nature trail, which winds all over Desportes Island. Easy enough for families with little kids and non-hikers, this out-and-back path starts from the larger campground and is a great way to see part of the shoreline from land. Besides the playground by the trailhead and the ball field, there aren't a lot of options for land-based recreation.
Spend a weekend camping waterfront at Lake Wateree State Park
The best way to get the most out of your visit to Lake Wateree State Park is by spending a couple of nights at one of the park's two campgrounds: Taylor Creek Campground or Riverside Campground. Generally speaking, campers prefer Riverside Campground because the sites are larger and closer to the lake. In fact, many directly overlook the water, providing easy access for kayakers to launch steps from their tents. Tucked between mature trees with full canopies, the sites also feel more private.
Traveling with an RV? You'll be able to use electricity and water at 78 sites and full hookups (including sewer) at 28 sites. A note to parents: Some of the campsites are perched slightly above the water, creating a drop-off that little ones could stumble down and into the lake. You might consider a non-waterfront site if you're camping with children under three.
Their tackle shop is surprisingly well-stocked with camping essentials, but you'll need to drive 15 minutes to Great Falls for any serious provisioning. However, for live music and a welcoming, social atmosphere, stop by Dutchman Marina. Accessible by boat or a short drive from the park, it's a top place to grab a draft beer at sunset or stock up on lake snacks. While Lake Wateree's recreation options scream summer fun, the months between December and February may bring a dusting of snow. If you're camping during the cold months, brush up on the rules you should know for winter camping.