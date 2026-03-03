Between Columbia And Charlotte Is A Family-Friendly South Carolina Lake State Park With Camping And Lake Fun

Hilton Head Island and South Carolina's prettiest beaches along the Hammock Coast may get most of the attention when it comes to kid-friendly escapes on the water, but the Palmetto State's lakes are none too shabby. Only an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 45 minutes north of Columbia's walkable Main Street neighborhood, in Fairfield County, Lake Wateree State Park offers 13,800 acres of water surrounded by thickets of pines and 242 miles of shoreline.

This lakeside retreat promises peaceful RV and tent camping, year-round striper fishing, boating, and kayaking for families or outdoor folk craving a relaxing escape in the woods. Visitors not only praise the variety of things to do, but also the care put into maintenance and programming, including fishing tournaments and the Halloween Creepy Campout. Fed by water from the Catawba River, the lake is named after the indigenous people. Today, Lake Wateree entices with recreation, but its origins are more pragmatic. Back at the turn of the 20th century, in an effort to provide more electricity for textile production, engineers dammed the Wateree River, creating a lake that visitors now consider one of the best state parks in South Carolina.

From the clean bathhouses and genuinely friendly park staff to the quiet campground, "the best" is a superlative often used to describe Lake Wateree. "I almost hate to share the secret of Lake Wateree State Park," confided a camper on Tripadvisor. "Boating (power or paddle) is key to really enjoying the lake."