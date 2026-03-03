'The Gem Of The Ozarks' Is A Stunning Lake With Crystal-Clear Water Perfect For Swimming, Fishing, And Hiking
According to Samantha Brown, the scenic Ozarks region is a fall vacation hot spot, but that doesn't mean this is only a seasonal destination. Certain places within the region make for wonderful nature retreats, such as the glittering Clearwater Lake in Missouri. Boasting 1,630 acres of surface, this body of water can satisfy outdoor adventurers with its 27-mile shoreline and 10-mile trail system. The lake beckons anglers, boaters, swimmers, and hikers, with six recreational areas allowing visitors to make a whole day out of it. With crystal-clear waters fed by the spring, it comes as no surprise that this stunning lake has been dubbed "The Gem of the Ozarks."
Summertime is the most active season at Clearwater Lake, with vacationers flocking to hit the water. You'll notice kayakers and canoeing enthusiasts paddling from one shore to another, water-skiers showing off their moves, and sunbathers lying on the beach. The lake is equipped with boat launches, picnic spots, and a visitor center for a comfortable getaway. You can make the drive from St. Louis, which will take you around 2.5 hours, while Springfield is farther away at three hours. Coming from Ellington — home to a gorgeous blue spring and a quaint downtown — is much easier, as it's only 30 minutes away.
The land surrounding the lake has a few campgrounds for those interested in a rustic escape. Open from May to September, the Bluff View Campground is located on the northeastern side of the lake, with a total of 60 electric and water hookup sites. Piedmont Park's camping area, on the other hand, operates from April to October — this campground is situated on the southeastern bank, featuring 97 electric and water sites. Other campgrounds around Clearwater Lake include River Road (109 sites), Highway K (83 sites), and Webb Creek (31 sites).
Enjoy splashing around Clearwater Lake
Clearwater Lake offers 1,630 acres of water surface to engage in various types of watersports. For starters, four designated swimming areas are available, each accessible from the campgrounds around the lake for wading and swimming. Whether you camp the night at Piedmont Park, Webb Creek, Bluff View, or Highway K, you can lounge by the beach and tread water in the lake. There's an admission fee of $5 (at the time of writing) for those only spending the day here. Make sure not to swim close to the boat ramps and docks.
Boating is a common activity at the lake, no matter the season. Recreational boating is most popular in the summer, from kayaking and canoeing to action-packed jet and water skiing. You can take advantage of the three marinas for your boating essentials — be it renting out watercraft, fueling up your vessel, or getting necessary repairs. With 12 different ramps around the lake, getting your boat in the water is a piece of cake. However, you must pay to access the ramps at Webb Creek, Piedmont Park, and Bluff View.
You'll see a lot of people cast a line from their boats year-round. Clearwater Lake is best known for its crappie population, which hits its highest density between April and June — the daily bag limit is 30. The mid-to-late summer months are best for catching bass in the deeper water, as long as you don't exceed the 15 white bass daily limit. You might also reel in bluegill, sunfish, catfish, and carp. If you're going fishing during the colder months, set your rod around the shallow areas for better yields.
Meander the trails around Clearwater Lake
The paths around Clearwater Lake offer easy-going hiking, comprising a total of 10 miles. Those staying at the Bluff View Campground can stroll along the nature trail, which is only 0.6 miles long. This short trail exposes you to serene vistas in the Black River valley and lake, and all you have to do is hike for 30 minutes. If you're camping at Webb Creek, you can follow its nature trail, which takes you to the designated swimming beach. Despite being 0.2 miles long, the brief downhill hike takes you through oak and hickory-lined paths before arriving at the lake.
River Road Park provides access to some hiking trails, including the Blue Heron Slough Trail. It stretches for just 0.3 miles, but it offers the chance to see turtles and wood ducks in the old river channel pond and great blue herons wading by the shores. The Bottom Land Forest Trail takes you through bottomland forests and cacti fields on a 1-mile journey. The 1.3-mile Clearwater Dam and Black River Nature Trail is a bit longer, but it's not a difficult trek. It offers calming views of the water, and AllTrails notes that it's not usually very busy.
As for those who prefer adventures on two wheels, the Black River Hike and Bike Trail is the perfect place to pedal. Switching between gravel and pavement, the 3.25-mile route is 10 feet wide, allowing both hikers and bikers to share the path. If you haven't had enough outdoor fun, an hour away is Missouri's sprawling Mark Twain National Forest, with more hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails.