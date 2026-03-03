'The Gem Of The Ozarks' Is A Stunning Lake With Crystal-Clear Water Perfect For Swimming, Fishing, And Hiking

According to Samantha Brown, the scenic Ozarks region is a fall vacation hot spot, but that doesn't mean this is only a seasonal destination. Certain places within the region make for wonderful nature retreats, such as the glittering Clearwater Lake in Missouri. Boasting 1,630 acres of surface, this body of water can satisfy outdoor adventurers with its 27-mile shoreline and 10-mile trail system. The lake beckons anglers, boaters, swimmers, and hikers, with six recreational areas allowing visitors to make a whole day out of it. With crystal-clear waters fed by the spring, it comes as no surprise that this stunning lake has been dubbed "The Gem of the Ozarks."

Summertime is the most active season at Clearwater Lake, with vacationers flocking to hit the water. You'll notice kayakers and canoeing enthusiasts paddling from one shore to another, water-skiers showing off their moves, and sunbathers lying on the beach. The lake is equipped with boat launches, picnic spots, and a visitor center for a comfortable getaway. You can make the drive from St. Louis, which will take you around 2.5 hours, while Springfield is farther away at three hours. Coming from Ellington — home to a gorgeous blue spring and a quaint downtown — is much easier, as it's only 30 minutes away.

The land surrounding the lake has a few campgrounds for those interested in a rustic escape. Open from May to September, the Bluff View Campground is located on the northeastern side of the lake, with a total of 60 electric and water hookup sites. Piedmont Park's camping area, on the other hand, operates from April to October — this campground is situated on the southeastern bank, featuring 97 electric and water sites. Other campgrounds around Clearwater Lake include River Road (109 sites), Highway K (83 sites), and Webb Creek (31 sites).