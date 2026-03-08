San Francisco's Under-The-Radar 'Secret Neighborhood' Has Urban Trails, Cafes, And Affordable Eats

If you're like me, San Francisco's Visitacion Valley might not have crossed your mind as a place to visit. As a Bay Area resident who spends a lot of time in The City with friends and family, I can count on one hand the number of times I've visited this neighborhood near Daly City's underrated shops and parks. For years, Visitacion Valley or Viz Valley (it rolls off the tongue better) had a reputation as an unsafe area. However, a lot has changed in the past decade.

From public art mapped out by SF Heritage to a profusion of green spaces, you can see the effort community members have put into making Viz Valley a place people want to live. And, visitors benefit too. Although still residential, a collection of cozy cafes and Mexican, Colombian, Chinese, and Vietnamese restaurants (with shockingly affordable prices for San Francisco) line Leland Avenue. Interspersed with barber shops and dry cleaners, they make up the heart of Visitacion Valley and have become a food destination for Bay Area locals in the know.

Hemmed in by Bayshore Boulevard and Highway 101 on one side and John McLaren Park on the other, Visitacion Valley is tiny — about 1 square mile — and doesn't flow into other neighborhoods in the same way as Noe Valley. Its history harks back to the late 1700s, when Spanish missionaries celebrated the Visitacion of the Blessed Virgin, one of the many Catholic feast days, and bestowed a name the area still bears today.