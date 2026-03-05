Nestled Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is Michigan's Cozy Village With A Charming Downtown And Antique Shops
Southern Michigan is full of cozy towns, like Adrian, with college-town charm and a vibrant downtown, and Tecumseh, with historic streets and cozy boutiques. One such village is Dundee, Michigan, known for its historic buildings, colorful downtown streets, and antique shops. Dundee was founded in 1832, and its historic downtown district features several buildings constructed in the mid-1800s through the early 1900s. Visitors can also get in touch with the past in another way by browsing the village's antique shops.
Located about a half-hour drive south of Ann Arbor or a half-hour drive north of Toledo, Ohio, Dundee is nestled on the shores of the River Raisin. It's also about a 20-minute drive from Monroe, a gem of a city on the shores of Lake Erie, with wineries and trails. If you're flying in, you're less than 40 miles from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which means it should be an easy drive into town. With a population of just over 6,300 people, Dundee may be best known to Michiganders as the site of one of the largest Cabela's stores in the country. The 225,000 square-foot location of the outdoor gear store features taxidermy animals displayed on a giant indoor mountain, as well as a 65,000-gallon aquarium.
The official village of Dundee website credits the opening of Cabela's in 1999 as the event that turned the village from a gas stop off US-23 into a tourist destination in its own right. Today, there are four chain hotels in the village welcoming visitors, as well as the quaint Vine Bed & Breakfast and a Splash Universe resort.
Dundee's charming downtown and cozy eateries
Dundee's historic downtown surrounds the unique, triangle-shaped Memorial Park, a short walk away from the River Raisin. The park has been a community gathering place since 1865 and features a bandstand constructed in 1913 in memory of WWI soldiers (which was re-dedicated in 2013). Around the park and on both sides of the River Raisin, you'll see historic buildings with Italianate architecture. One highlight is the Old Mill Museum, which was constructed in 1848 as a grist mill in the Greek Revival architectural style and later turned into a factory. Today, it's a local history museum — and some say it's haunted. The museum hosts a popular annual paranormal festival called ParaFest, as well as overnight ghost hunting investigations. "It's a very quaint little place," writes one ParaFest attendee on Google. "The water outside is beautiful and the little town surrounding it has a lot to offer."
You'll find several cozy eateries in downtown Dundee. Coffeeshop Cool Beanz promises an atmosphere "as warm and inviting as downtown Dundee itself," with a menu offering lattes and pastries. "Upon walking in, you're greeted with an atmosphere that screams coziness, and chairs that will challenge your best lazy boy," writes one Google reviewer. River's Edge Pizza Pub & Grill is the village's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, with a 4.5 average. "River's Edge is a cozy local joint," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, who adds that they enjoyed their burger and appreciated the brick wall decor. Uncle Lyle's Tavern & Grill offers nostalgic train-themed decor and upscale pub food, like bourbon-glazed brussels sprouts and a smoked brisket sandwich. One Google reviewer praises their "small town charm and homemade treats."
Dundee's antique shops and outdoor activities
If antiquing is your thing, Dundee is home to Dundee Antiques & Art and CK Antiques and Restoration. Both are located in downtown Dundee, on two sides of the triangular Memorial Park. Located in the same building as Cool Beanz coffee shop, Dundee Antiques & Art features antique postcards, collectibles, books, and home decor, as well as local art. One Google reviewer describes the shop as "quaint and cozy." Explore the shop, and you'll find some unique sights, like an indoor koi pond surrounded by bookshelves. "It felt like something out of a movie — quiet, whimsical, and totally unexpected," writes another Google reviewer.
Just across Riley Street, you'll find CK Antiques and Restoration, offering vintage clothing, accessories, and jewelry, as well as furniture and home decor. Reviewers remark on the selection of Elvis memorabilia and handmade art. "This antique shop is one [of] the best around. While you're in the beautiful village of Dundee, this is a must-stop on your way through town," writes one Google reviewer.
Thanks to its proximity to the River Raisin, Dundee also offers several outdoor activities. The Central River Raisin Water Trail passes through Dundee, offering opportunities to kayak and canoe. For those who wish to explore the water trail from Dundee, River Raisin Canoe Livery offers rentals. For another look at the outdoors, the 60-acre West County Park features hiking trails, river access, and an opportunity to observe birds. Finally, for those who would rather drink a glass of wine outdoors than go hiking or boating, St. Julian Winery offers a tasting room with an outdoor patio.