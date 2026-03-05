Nestled Between Ann Arbor And Toledo Is Michigan's Cozy Village With A Charming Downtown And Antique Shops

Southern Michigan is full of cozy towns, like Adrian, with college-town charm and a vibrant downtown, and Tecumseh, with historic streets and cozy boutiques. One such village is Dundee, Michigan, known for its historic buildings, colorful downtown streets, and antique shops. Dundee was founded in 1832, and its historic downtown district features several buildings constructed in the mid-1800s through the early 1900s. Visitors can also get in touch with the past in another way by browsing the village's antique shops.

Located about a half-hour drive south of Ann Arbor or a half-hour drive north of Toledo, Ohio, Dundee is nestled on the shores of the River Raisin. It's also about a 20-minute drive from Monroe, a gem of a city on the shores of Lake Erie, with wineries and trails. If you're flying in, you're less than 40 miles from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which means it should be an easy drive into town. With a population of just over 6,300 people, Dundee may be best known to Michiganders as the site of one of the largest Cabela's stores in the country. The 225,000 square-foot location of the outdoor gear store features taxidermy animals displayed on a giant indoor mountain, as well as a 65,000-gallon aquarium.

The official village of Dundee website credits the opening of Cabela's in 1999 as the event that turned the village from a gas stop off US-23 into a tourist destination in its own right. Today, there are four chain hotels in the village welcoming visitors, as well as the quaint Vine Bed & Breakfast and a Splash Universe resort.