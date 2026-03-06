This Arizona Neighborhood In Phoenix Is An Affordable Gem With Mountain Views, Peaceful Parks, And Tasty Eats

North Mountain Village is a pretty humble name for such a big place: The neighborhood covers 43 square miles and is home to about 185,000 people. This "village" is composed of 65,000 households, and the landscape is a mix of suburban development, desert mountains, and human-made canals. You'll find a constellation of local restaurants, watering holes, and golf courses. At the same time, there's a lot of public space to explore – more than a third of its land area is dedicated to parks and preserves. With a median home price of $370,000 (lower than the $400,000 of Phoenix as a whole) and high scores on Niche for diversity, public schools, and nightlife, it's no surprise many families decide to settle here.

Few out-of-towners have ever heard of North Mountain Village, especially compared to Greater Phoenix hotspots like Tempe or Scottsdale. Take a drive through here for the first time, and it might feel like any other satellite community in Maricopa County. But North Mountain Village isn't as isolated or generic as it may seem. The neighborhood's center is only 11 miles north of inner-city Phoenix, and the light rail heads straight here; you can ride the B train from Central Park Place — in the middle of Downtown Phoenix — to North Mountain Village in less than an hour. This relative closeness is part of what makes Phoenix one of five American cities that feel small despite their large populations. And visitors will be rewarded with outdoor fun, hilly horizons, and a spectrum of dining options.