5 American Cities That Feel Small Despite Having A Large Population

At first glance, Phoenix's downtown skyline makes it look like a mid-sized American city at best, but when you actually tally up its residents, it comes in 5th in the country, with 1.7 million people. If you add up the remaining suburbs, the metro area is home to over 5 million, which while not even in the country's top 10, is still pretty massive. "The actual Phoenix skyline still reminds me more of a Milwaukee or Columbus sized city, not a >mil city like Houston, Philly, or San Diego," wrote this urban observer on Reddit. "It really doesn't have the skyline to match the population."

The skyline comment is apt, as Phoenix is famous for its sprawl. While a drive across town may show you just how big it is, the city can often feel like an upscale, chilled-out suburban desert enclave. Much of the time, you only see other houses on the block or the shopping center and convenience stores you pass on your commute (with beautiful mountains in the distance). This low-density urban planning doesn't exactly bring a big city feel with it, but that's also why many people come to Phoenix, including one commenter on Reddit. "I moved here from Houston and the small town feel is one of my favorite things about Phoenix," they posted. "I don't feel the hustle and bustle I used to and I love it."

As for the relatively tiny downtown, it has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with new restaurants, cafes, museums, and more springing up, giving Phoenix more of an urban feel. As local resident Cindy Dach told AZ Central, "Downtown Phoenix's increased density with new development, and so many more people on the street make the area so much more alive."