California's Sacramento River Cruise Is A Scenic Experience With Serene Vibes And Wine Tastings
Even the most casual wine enthusiast knows about Napa Valley and Sonoma. However, if you want to get off the beaten path and explore some of California's most underrated vineyards, make a beeline for Clarksburg, a wine-producing region just outside Sacramento. Visitors can tour the area's lesser-known world-class wineries — or, if you're up for a different kind of adventure, head down to the Clarksburg Marina and climb aboard a scenic Sacramento River Cruise for a wine tasting on the water.
Three times daily, Sacramento River Cruise runs two-hour cruises on a 24-foot, antique New England-style vessel that can accommodate up to six passengers. During the journey, you'll navigate along a quaint and quiet stretch of the river, enjoying views of waterfront farms and vineyards near Clarksburg. "The scenery [was] gorgeous," commented one reviewer on Google, who embarked on the outing with a group of four. "Such a lovely evening I will never forget."
Sip wine on a Sacramento River Cruise
While cruising down the serene river, passengers will enjoy a tasting of wine or beer locally produced in and around Clarksburg, Lodi, and Amador. Each guest can choose between three 4-ounce pours of regional wines or four 6-ounce pours of craft beer, and both are served with a charcuterie board prepared with a mix of local produce and imported cheeses.
Tastings are personally organized by the captain, Emil Gagliardi. In addition to decades of experience on the water and in the restaurant business, he was born and raised in Bar Harbor — a coastal escape in Maine famous for its fresh lobster — so it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about food and wine. Online reviewers say Gagliardi's demeanor makes him the perfect host for a wine-oriented cruise. "Captain E was so friendly and welcoming, but still offered the space to relax and enjoy the cruise," wrote one passenger who went on a private cruise for two with her husband. "The Captain is a very cool person to talk to, yet willing to give space to enjoy ourselves," echoed another commenter on Google.
Plan a gourmet river cruise near California's capital
Other past visitors especially valued the captain's knowledge about the river and its ecosystem. "[The captain] pointed out many awesome facts about the river to us, and even a baby sea lion!" said one passenger, who went on a cruise with her 5-year-old son. While on the river, keep your eyes open for otters, turtles, great blue herons, and egrets — the lush riverbanks are a natural habitat for a variety of species.
Daily wine and beer tasting cruises depart at 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 5 p.m., and according to travelers, the sunset cruise is the most romantic and peaceful. Standard prices start at $269 for a private boat for two people, scaling upward to $419 for six people (at the time of writing). If you're planning a special occasion, try a premium cruise with top-tier wines (starting at $289 for two), or if you prefer tequila, try the Tequila Tasting cruise hosted by an expert on the topic. Prices start at $599 for four people, and reservations must be made at least one week in advance. You can book all cruises online.
Before heading back to Sacramento, about 20 minutes away by car, take some time to explore Clarksburg. The breezy river town, surrounded by orchards, wineries, and scenic paths, is a lovely getaway in its own right.