California's Sacramento River Cruise Is A Scenic Experience With Serene Vibes And Wine Tastings

Other past visitors especially valued the captain's knowledge about the river and its ecosystem. "[The captain] pointed out many awesome facts about the river to us, and even a baby sea lion!" said one passenger, who went on a cruise with her 5-year-old son. While on the river, keep your eyes open for otters, turtles, great blue herons, and egrets — the lush riverbanks are a natural habitat for a variety of species.

Daily wine and beer tasting cruises depart at 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 5 p.m., and according to travelers, the sunset cruise is the most romantic and peaceful. Standard prices start at $269 for a private boat for two people, scaling upward to $419 for six people (at the time of writing). If you're planning a special occasion, try a premium cruise with top-tier wines (starting at $289 for two), or if you prefer tequila, try the Tequila Tasting cruise hosted by an expert on the topic. Prices start at $599 for four people, and reservations must be made at least one week in advance. You can book all cruises online.

Before heading back to Sacramento, about 20 minutes away by car, take some time to explore Clarksburg. The breezy river town, surrounded by orchards, wineries, and scenic paths, is a lovely getaway in its own right.