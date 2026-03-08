San Juan's Downtown Enclave Is A Metro Mosaic Of Shopping, Arenas, And Caribbean Flavors

If you're going to a concert in San Juan, you very well may find yourself in Hato Rey. Home to the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, or "El Choli," if you're asking a local, the venue (which is crowned the Caribbean's largest indoor arena) has served as a center of music and entertainment on the island since opening in 2004. Over the years, the arena has hosted major performers ranging from Ricky Martin to Lady Gaga and Rosalía. It's even where Bad Bunny's summer 2025 concerts were held, a 30-day residency which brought an estimated $200 million in tourist revenue to the island. And when it comes to sports, Hato Rey has that too. The Roberto Clemente Coliseum is one of the island's main indoor athletic venues and has served as the base for Puerto Rico's national basketball team. Minutes away, find the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which was constructed in 1962 and mainly serves as a baseball stadium, although it also hosts festivals and other events.

Apart from housing one of Latin America's premier performance venues, the neighborhood is also where you'll find some of the region's best shopping, Plaza las Américas, which is considered the biggest shopping mall in the Caribbean. Located in Hato Rey Norte, and home to roughly 300 stores, ranging from local to international brands, the mall also has nearly 50 eateries, an arcade, and a movie theater. Be sure to also head to the third floor to see the Ricardo Alegría Cultural Hall, which offers artwork by around 30 local artists.