The World's Best Aquariums For Rare Creatures And Spectacular Displays

Thumb through any travel guide, and you'll probably find the local aquarium is relegated to a "kid-friendly activities" section. This arrangement runs the risk of obscuring the ageless appeal of a truly high-quality aquarium. How old do you have to be before watching fish stops being so soothing? At what age does the undulating bell of a jellyfish lose its luster? A good aquarium is so much more than a place to take the kids on a rainy day: It's a beautiful celebration of the ocean, which, mind you, covers 70% of our Earth's surface. Plus, in the best cases, an aquarium is also a force for good, spearheading species-saving research and conservation work.

That said, there are definitely some aquariums with more wow-factor than others. These are the places that house species you won't see behind glass anywhere else, design exhibits that boggle the mind, and work on the cutting edge of marine biology and conservation research. Even if you would ordinarily skip the aquarium when visiting a new destination, they're worth the space in your itinerary. Whether it's for their massive scale or their unique regional focus, these ten standout aquariums are all in a class of their own.