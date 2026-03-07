The Quaint Portuguese Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Rick Steves Says Has Food Like 'Heaven On A Spoon'

If you're looking for travel recommendations in Europe, Rick Steves has plenty. From the Rock of Gibraltar, a captivating landmark with intercontinental views, to the secret town of Maiori, where you get triple the Italy for a third of the price, Steves is known for suggesting under-the-radar destinations that leave travelers feeling fulfilled. Foodies will be happy to learn about a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Porto, Portugal, that Steves says has food that tastes like "heaven on a spoon": Taberna Santo António.

Taberna Santo António is less than a 10-minute walk from Porto landmarks like the neoclassical gem the Palácio da Bolsa, Parque das Virtudes with stunning views of the Douro River, and the Torre dos Clérigos church with its landmark tower and tower views. Nonetheless, the restaurant is full of locals, as well as some tourists. In a 2018 blog post, Steves praised the "sense of the neighborhood energy of a great little eatery" and the delicious traditional food like sheep's milk cheese (which earned the "heaven on a spoon" description), stews, and homemade desserts.

In a video about the restaurant, Steves says that a meal costs around $10 without wine. That price appears to have increased in the years since 2018 — recent reviewers estimate it at $17–23 (15–20 Euros), but praise Taberna Santo António's food as lower-priced and better quality than many other Porto restaurants. It's fair to say that travelers planning a vacation to Porto on a shoestring budget can put Taberna Santon António on their list.