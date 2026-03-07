The Quaint Portuguese Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Rick Steves Says Has Food Like 'Heaven On A Spoon'
If you're looking for travel recommendations in Europe, Rick Steves has plenty. From the Rock of Gibraltar, a captivating landmark with intercontinental views, to the secret town of Maiori, where you get triple the Italy for a third of the price, Steves is known for suggesting under-the-radar destinations that leave travelers feeling fulfilled. Foodies will be happy to learn about a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Porto, Portugal, that Steves says has food that tastes like "heaven on a spoon": Taberna Santo António.
Taberna Santo António is less than a 10-minute walk from Porto landmarks like the neoclassical gem the Palácio da Bolsa, Parque das Virtudes with stunning views of the Douro River, and the Torre dos Clérigos church with its landmark tower and tower views. Nonetheless, the restaurant is full of locals, as well as some tourists. In a 2018 blog post, Steves praised the "sense of the neighborhood energy of a great little eatery" and the delicious traditional food like sheep's milk cheese (which earned the "heaven on a spoon" description), stews, and homemade desserts.
In a video about the restaurant, Steves says that a meal costs around $10 without wine. That price appears to have increased in the years since 2018 — recent reviewers estimate it at $17–23 (15–20 Euros), but praise Taberna Santo António's food as lower-priced and better quality than many other Porto restaurants. It's fair to say that travelers planning a vacation to Porto on a shoestring budget can put Taberna Santon António on their list.
Eating at Taberna Santo António
Nestled on a corner of the scenic Rua das Virtudes, Taberna Santo António appears like any other quaint hole-in-the-wall restaurant from the outside. It's located inside of a tall building painted yellow, with a few tables outside and a chalkboard sign with the day's menu. It would be easy to walk by it without giving it a second look. On the inside, tables are packed close together within the stone walls, with traditional instruments hung like paintings. A glass dessert counter is full of delectable-looking traditional custards, cakes, and pies, and a long wooden bar serves drinks including house-made port wine.
And then there's the food. Taberna Santo António is a family-owned restaurant that still makes meals the way they did when they first opened in the late 1980s. "My mother makes food the village way," Pedro Brás, whose parents own the restaurant, told Culinary Backstreets in 2019. "In all the dishes we try to use products from — the sprouts, the potatoes, the cheeses, the sausages, and even the wines that I sell, 80 percent are from my land." He added, "We cook according to what the suppliers tell us that they have, at the moment, that is best."
Steves isn't the only fan of Taberna Santo António; the restaurant has a 4.5 average rating on Google reviews with over 4,000 reviews; a 4.4 average on Tripadvisor, where it's also a Traveler's Choice winner for 2025; and a 4.7 on Yelp. Reviewers frequently mention the bolinhos de bacalhau (codfish fritters), ham steak, and rissois (savory-filled pastries), as well as the desserts like chocolate cake and chocolate mousse. One Google reviewer raves, "By far the food was the best we have had in Portugal." With this good a reputation, and a seating capacity of less than 50 people, lines can sometimes be long. You can make a reservation in advance to make sure you get a seat.