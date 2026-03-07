Maryland's Newest State Park With Affordable Resort-Style Yurts Is Opening In Summer 2026

The renovations on Maryland's newest state park include removing hazards like old tree stumps, fixing drainage systems, and upgrading the lodge and the property's yurts and cabins. It will also allow children and families to stay there for the first time. According to Maryland.gov, there will now be eight yurts that will sleep two to four people, including new roofs, Wi-Fi, bathrooms, and propane fireplaces. There are also a planned 18 cabins that will be open all year, with full bathrooms, lofts, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, the new management team is working on making cabins pet-friendly and ADA-compliant.

The existing lodge will also be upgraded and serve as the main house for info and reservations. Additionally, staying there will be more affordable than before. Maryland.gov says, "We are working toward setting affordable rates that are more accessible to average families than when the facility was privately operated. Rates and reservation timing will be posted as reopening phases are announced."

While you're there, you can enjoy 8 miles of hiking and multi-use trails through the Savage River State Forest. While you won't be able to fish right in the state park when it opens, you can do so in the state forest with a license. You can wade in the Mudlick Run or Savage River in the summer, or you can try snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. You'll be able to rent all the necessary ski equipment in the lodge. Finally, if you want to keep the outdoor adventures going, or you're looking for a place to explore while you wait for Savage Highlands State Park, it's only around 27 miles from the hidden mountain escape of Rocky Gap State Park.