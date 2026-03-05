Nashville's 5 Most Legendary Guitar Shops Every Musician Needs To Visit, According To Reviews

If there's one thing Music City does best, it's, well, music. From world-class recording studios to venerated performance venues to celebrity-owned bars like Eric Church's Chief's on Broadway, live sound spills from nearly every corner of town. But if Nashville's the mecca for musicians, where do the musicians get their tools? While guitar shops may rival bars in numbers — Visit Music City even maps out a "Guitar Trail" where fans can experience the instrument that's practically synonymous with the city — not all music stores in Nashville are created equal. We tracked down the five most legendary guitar shops in Nashville and found that Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage, Fanny's Music House, Corner Music, and Eastside Music Supply consistently top the list as authentic guitar shops in Nashville that respect the craft and revere the axe.

How did we narrow down a guitar-friendly city's offerings to just five? We defined "legendary" as the Cambridge Dictionary does: "very famous and admired or spoken about." We then turned to the internet to hear what musicians and guitar enthusiasts had to say, scouring Reddit, Google, and Yelp for feedback that felt like it was coming from authentic musicians. We also used reviews from music mags and Nashville-based publications to hone in on where to buy the best guitars in Nashville, and what separates a legendary shop from just a glitzy tourist trap that isn't worth the hype (Gibson Garage, we're looking at you).

For a city that's birthed countless stars, Nashville still favors down-to-earth authenticity. Alongside a few unwritten Nashville rules — like how not to embarrass yourself in a celebrity hotspot – the right guitar and guidance will make all the difference on a musician's journey. We hope this list of Music City's best inspires you visit the legends.