Nashville's 5 Most Legendary Guitar Shops Every Musician Needs To Visit, According To Reviews
If there's one thing Music City does best, it's, well, music. From world-class recording studios to venerated performance venues to celebrity-owned bars like Eric Church's Chief's on Broadway, live sound spills from nearly every corner of town. But if Nashville's the mecca for musicians, where do the musicians get their tools? While guitar shops may rival bars in numbers — Visit Music City even maps out a "Guitar Trail" where fans can experience the instrument that's practically synonymous with the city — not all music stores in Nashville are created equal. We tracked down the five most legendary guitar shops in Nashville and found that Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage, Fanny's Music House, Corner Music, and Eastside Music Supply consistently top the list as authentic guitar shops in Nashville that respect the craft and revere the axe.
How did we narrow down a guitar-friendly city's offerings to just five? We defined "legendary" as the Cambridge Dictionary does: "very famous and admired or spoken about." We then turned to the internet to hear what musicians and guitar enthusiasts had to say, scouring Reddit, Google, and Yelp for feedback that felt like it was coming from authentic musicians. We also used reviews from music mags and Nashville-based publications to hone in on where to buy the best guitars in Nashville, and what separates a legendary shop from just a glitzy tourist trap that isn't worth the hype (Gibson Garage, we're looking at you).
For a city that's birthed countless stars, Nashville still favors down-to-earth authenticity. Alongside a few unwritten Nashville rules — like how not to embarrass yourself in a celebrity hotspot – the right guitar and guidance will make all the difference on a musician's journey. We hope this list of Music City's best inspires you visit the legends.
Gruhn Guitars
Arguably, no store in Nashville is more legendary than Gruhn Guitars, the self-proclaimed "world's original vintage guitar store," boasting 4.8 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews. "Historic, must-see guitar store in Nashville," raved a reviewer. Redditors call it "A legendary vintage shop," with one praising the upstairs room as "a treasure trove that requires a supervised tour." Another added, "So much high-end, incredible gear."
George Gruhn is a world-renowned collector whose shop dates back to 1970. According to "Vintage Guitar Magazine," Gruhn's personal vintage guitar collection caught the attention of Hank Williams Jr., who encouraged him to open a proper shop. Gruhn started with just 22 vintage instruments, but by 2013, he had grown his collection to more than 1,100, including guitars, basses, banjos, mandolins, and amplifiers — also offering appraisals and repairs. "I left with a stunning Tacoma Chief C3C that I think I'll have to be buried with when I die," wrote a reviewer. Enthusiasts report spending hours in the store, trying instruments and learning tips from Gruhn himself, who's also designed pieces like the Thinline Versitar played by Zac Brown. The store has also expanded its selection of new instruments. In an interview with "Acoustic Guitar Magazine," Gruhn observed that new guitars from reputable brands now compete strongly with the vintage models he once prioritized.
Repairs are primarily done by hand using traditional techniques, drawing on a legacy of careful craftsmanship. Gruhn maintains that "the ability to properly identify, describe, and appraise these instruments does not come out of a computer," and customers echo the personal touch. "I scheduled an appraisal of my 1966 Telecaster, which has been in my family since my dad got home from Vietnam in 1970," wrote a reviewer. "I have never felt more welcomed in a guitar shop!"
Carter Vintage Guitars
Much like Gruhn Guitars, the name Carter Vintage comes up often when searching for the best guitar shops in Nashville — particularly older and rare models — and it's located just down the road from its friendly rival in the Gulch neighborhood, one of Nashville's best shopping districts. Carter boasts 4.8 stars out of more than 1,500 reviews on Google, and plenty of customers rave about its inventory of more than 2,000 instruments in a nearly 13,000 square-foot space, including "the vault," which houses ultra-rare and special pieces. "Gruhns and Carter Vintage are the must-see rooms in the city," wrote a Redditor. "I think it's better than [Gruhn Guitars], added a Google reviewer.
The shop was founded in 2012 by Walter and Christie Carter, a couple who had decades of experience at Gibson and as vintage dealers before starting their own shop. While Carter does offer a range of instruments, it's particularly known for its high-end, pricier pieces that appeal to experienced musicians and collectors. Like the other top shops in town, it also provides appraisals and repairs. Unlike many others, however, Carter produces a popular YouTube channel featuring high-quality clips of its guitars being played. "Vintage Guitar paradise that is truly worth the trip," wrote a Google reviewer, marveling at the selection. "Despite how much these guitars are worth, they really want you to play and appreciate them while there. Ended up picking up a 2000s Mandolin at a great price and condition."
Customers agree this is a fantastic place to spend a few hours browsing and trying out guitars. "It just felt like the perfect environment for any musician or amateur," wrote another reviewer. "The atmosphere was magical." As a fan put it: "If you're into guitars, THIS is the place for you."
Fanny's House of Music
Fanny's, the award-winning, women-owned music shop on Holly Street, is a combination full-service music store and vintage treasure trove. Alongside vintage and modern instruments, the shop's Pink Star Vintage side offers clothing, gifts, posters, and jewelry, making it a cultural hub and giving the place an overall cozy vibe. Founded in 2008 by musicians Pamela Cole and Leigh Maples, Fanny's has become beloved for its inclusive, laid-back atmosphere, embodied by their ethos: "We believe everyone can be musical and shopping for an instrument should be a relaxed experience." With an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google from nearly 150 reviews, the philosophy clearly resonates. In 2012, Nashville Styles revealed that Taylor Swift herself loves to shop at Fanny's, and a 2018 profile in "Guitar World" even called the store "legendary."
Customers consistently praise Fanny's celebration of women in music, appraisal process, affordability, and wide selection of electric and acoustic guitars, basses, banjos, and ukuleles, along with amps and accessories. As one reviewer on Reddit put it, "Fanny's [...] great for kinda off the beaten path types and unique guitars." Case in point: the armloads of left-handed guitars they've spotlighted on social media, and other vintage finds. "Love this shop! You never know what you'll find there," wrote a Google reviewer. "We got a beautiful Takamine F360 from 1976 [...] yesterday. They also had a D28 Martin next to it to compare. It is an exact copy of the Martin. Incredible! Thanks y'all!"
The founders also launched Fanny's School of Music, a nonprofit offering inclusive music programming and education. Although the owners previously announced plans to retire, the shop remains open and thriving. As one reviewer summed up: "Guitar selection is incredible and extremely unique. Seriously, no other music store like it!"
Corner Music
There's a joke about how the best place to buy a guitar in Nashville is on Craigslist around the last week of the month, because that's when poor musicians are desperately trying to make rent. A more reliable — and less bittersweet– way to get a good price on a Nashville guitar is to check out Corner Music, serving the Nashville music community since 1976 with a current 4.7-star rating across roughly 200 Google reviews. Reviewers concur that Gruhn's and Carter's gear more toward expensive collectible vintage pieces, whereas Corner Music is more accessible. "Best selection, best prices, and most knowledgeable staff," wrote a Google reviewer. "I've bought five guitars and two amps now." Another reviewer declared it "probably the best store in Nashville," after purchasing their dream guitar. "Ryan worked out an amazing price and made a loyal customer out of me."
Founded by Larry Garris and now run by his sons Kirk and Ben, Corner Music has what a Google reviewer praised as "depth," despite its price point and accessibility. "It's not one of those places that has a wall of Strats and Les Pauls, but nothing else." Corner Store has provided guitars across a wide range of brands and styles to Nashville's music legends and up-and-comers alike, along with new and used gear, amplifiers, pedals, keyboards, synths, drums and percussion, and recording equipment. Specialized technicians in-house handle instrument repairs, too.
Customers go out of their way to visit, and the shop's earned longtime loyalists. "If you're a player, I highly recommend [...] great selections of new instruments for players," wrote a Reddit reviewer. "Heck, I need to go back because I was too excited to look at anything else," wrote a Google reviewer, who drove all the way from Chattanooga for a special guitar.
Eastside Music Supply
Musician Blair White opened Eastside Music Supply in 2014, and although the shop sells new and used guitars of all kinds, it quickly garnered a reputation for its wide variety of pedals. "We knew we weren't the only ones that wanted to get our hands on some obscure gear," White told EarthQuaker Devices in a 2019 interview. "We specialize in effects, and obscure 'you won't find that anywhere else' type of gear." "First time in Nashville and this was our first stop," wrote a Google reviewer. "This shop is a MUST for any gear addict."
For many guitarists, effects pedals help shape tone into a unique identity, a crucial tool in a music city like Nashville. From Reddit threads to Google reviews, the music community acknowledges Eastside fills a big need. "It's hard to find pedals in Nashville for some reason," wrote a Google reviewer. "But they have a fantastic variety of new and used. Honestly enough to put a lot of shops to shame." A reviewer on Reddit agreed: "[...] best place to go pedal shopping for sure."
Big-name musicians — from Kacey Musgraves to Kings of Leon — have shopped at Eastside, but with a 4.9-star rating out of over 250 reviews, you don't have to be a headliner to get good service. Customers can also take advantage of the shop's in-house set-ups to try gear out before buying. Even customers who aren't local have been able to email requests or browse the online catalog, and Eastside will ship for free. One reviewer from Ohio even sent a Gibson Thunderhorse to the shop for some effects additions. "Completely worth the wait," they wrote. "They [have] always taken the time to explain the work and how to maintain my gear better. Super friendly and knowledgeable."
Methodology
Here's how we defined what makes a guitar shop "legendary": by using the Cambridge Dictionary definition, which essentially says something is legendary if it's famous and beloved. From there, we looked at whether reviewers actually call a guitar shop legendary, drawing from Google, Yelp, and Reddit, as well as guitar and music magazines like "Nashville Scene," "Acoustic Guitar," "Guitar World," and "Vintage Guitar," to name a few. Even when a place wasn't explicitly labeled legendary by somebody, we considered its broader cultural impact — how long it's been in business, the volume and quality of its reviews, and the kinds of stories musicians share about it online.
From there, a few true standouts emerged. Our must-visit, most legendary Nashville guitar shops boiled down to Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Fanny's Music House, Corner Music, and Eastside Music Supply. All of them have big reputations in Music City, specialize in different areas of the craft, and are beloved by real musicians, guitar fans, music nerds, and those who review such things across internet platforms and publications.