A Friendly North Carolina City Near Asheville Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Gem With Wild Views And A Lovely Inn

If you'd like to explore the lakes that first made Laurel Park popular, head to Rhododendron Lake Nature Park and stroll on the quiet nature trails around the water's edge. The pretty park is also a great spot for a picnic, and you can pick up food and drinks nearby at the Laurel Park Village Shopping Center.

Stay the night (or the weekend) at Echo Mountain Inn (rooms from $129 per night), a boutique hotel housed in a historic building that dates back to the late 1890s. In the historic wing, rooms have lots of period character and feature wood-burning fireplaces, and there's an outdoor pool framed by picturesque gardens. "We always have a wonderful stay at Echo Mountain Inn," wrote a recent guest on Google. "It has a beautiful view of the mountains, which are spectacular, especially the morning sunrise with the fog hanging low on the mountains."

Laurel Park is about a 40-minute drive from Asheville, and it's also possible to get there from the city using public transportation (about two hours) if you have time to spare. While in the area, consider a stay in Montford, a historic district with charming bed and breakfasts between Asheville's botanical gardens and Biltmore.