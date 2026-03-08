A Friendly North Carolina City Near Asheville Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Gem With Wild Views And A Lovely Inn
There are lots of charming escapes in the Blue Ridge Mountains, from Black Mountain, frequently named "America's prettiest small town," to Hot Springs, a resort town with the only natural hot springs in the state. One of the best is also among the most historic: Laurel Park, just 26 miles south of Asheville, has served as a mountain getaway for North Carolinians since the late 1800s. With gorgeous views and a lovely inn, it's still a wonderful spot to visit today.
The town is located near Hendersonville — called the "City of Four Seasons" for its mild weather and lively calendar of events — which is key to Laurel Park's history. Some city residents, looking for a break from urban life, started heading to the lakes and summer cottages of this quiet enclave on the slopes of Echo Mountain. Originally, people were drawn to the large Laurel Park Lake, which had a beach and a massive open-air dance floor extending out over the water. Today, the lake is a great spot for fishing and picnicking, while Laurel Park, in general, remains an excellent spot to unwind.
A historic escape from Hendersonville
By the early 1900s, a railway was constructed between Hendersonville and Laurel Park, making it easier for day trippers and weekenders to escape the city for boating, swimming, and relaxing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A few years later, a casino, roller skating rink, and playhouse were added, followed by an observation deck with panoramic views over the mountains, making Laurel Park even more attractive as a getaway from the city.
These days, travelers are still drawn to the area for its sweeping mountain vistas and laid-back atmosphere. One popular place to enjoy the wildly beautiful views is Jump Off Rock, a west-facing ridge where you can look out over four states — both North and South Carolina, as well as Georgia and Tennessee — and the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. From the lookout point, there are also three hiking trails for visitors to explore. Two of these trails only take a few minutes to complete, making them easy to squeeze into a single afternoon. The park is open every day from dawn to dusk, and admission is free.
Plan a trip to Laurel Park
If you'd like to explore the lakes that first made Laurel Park popular, head to Rhododendron Lake Nature Park and stroll on the quiet nature trails around the water's edge. The pretty park is also a great spot for a picnic, and you can pick up food and drinks nearby at the Laurel Park Village Shopping Center.
Stay the night (or the weekend) at Echo Mountain Inn (rooms from $129 per night), a boutique hotel housed in a historic building that dates back to the late 1890s. In the historic wing, rooms have lots of period character and feature wood-burning fireplaces, and there's an outdoor pool framed by picturesque gardens. "We always have a wonderful stay at Echo Mountain Inn," wrote a recent guest on Google. "It has a beautiful view of the mountains, which are spectacular, especially the morning sunrise with the fog hanging low on the mountains."
Laurel Park is about a 40-minute drive from Asheville, and it's also possible to get there from the city using public transportation (about two hours) if you have time to spare. While in the area, consider a stay in Montford, a historic district with charming bed and breakfasts between Asheville's botanical gardens and Biltmore.