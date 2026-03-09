Among America's Best All-Inclusive Resorts For 2026 Is This Family-Friendly Midwest Lake Escape
Imagine an all-inclusive resort with water views. You're probably picturing a romantic getaway in the Caribbean or a luxury getaway on Mexico's Riviera Maya. But it's not as impossible as it once felt to find an all-inclusive resort in the U.S., according to new rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. Curated by a pair of editors experienced in researching and reviewing hotels, the publication's 25 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S. for 2026 features top-rated properties where the cost of meals, drinks, and activities can be bundled together with room rates. One lesser-known spot that made the list is Fair Hills Resort, a Midwest lake escape with family-friendly amenities.
Set on the shores of Minnesota's Pelican Lake, about 200 miles northwest of Minneapolis in Detroit Lakes, MN, the resort offers all-inclusive packages in the summer season. Apart from the pricing structure, what else did the resort do to crack the top 25 list? Per U.S. News & World Report, Fair Hills' appeal is all about outdoor activities, from kayaking and canoeing to sailing and swimming, as well as social opportunities for guests of all ages.
All-inclusive summer fun on Minnesota's Pelican Lake
Activities on offer at Fair Hills Resort run the gamut from treasure hunts, boat rides, and kid-friendly carnivals to tennis, golf, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, campfire nights, talent shows, trivia games, ice cream socials, and more. Past visitors love the variety, according to reviews on Google and TripAdvisor. "Fair Hills has captured the magic of that 1950s 'going off to summer camp' feeling," wrote one enthusiastic traveler who spent a week at the resort with an extended family group. "Boating around the shore, swimming in the lake, the sweet feeling of morning grass wet with dew on bare feet, the evening stars and call of the loons, it's all there for the taking."
The resort's flexible accommodations are also ideal for families. With more than 100 accommodations, including traditional hotel rooms as well as cabins with multiple bedrooms and kitchens, Fair Hills has attractive options for solo travelers, couples, and those traveling with children.
Plan a trip to Fair Hills Resort
One other element that sets Fair Hills Resort apart is the old-world style of serving food and drinks. Meals are served communally at set times, a format that encourages guests to mingle. Regarding the quality of the food served, past guests have left excellent reviews of their dining experiences. "The breakfast brunch buffet was delicious," said one traveler on TripAdvisor. " Another described the food at Fair Hills as "absolutely incredible (especially the homemade rolls)."
All-inclusive rates at Fair Hills Resort depend on the lodgings chosen and the number of meals included. Rates can vary dramatically depending on the time of year and length of your stay, but you'll typically have two options. The American Meal Plan gets you three meals a day along with the room rate and all activities, while the partially inclusive Breakfast Meal Plan is cheaper but comes with just one meal per day (your room rate and all other amenities are still included). For an extensive breakdown on rates, be sure to check out the Fair Hills Resort 2026 Pricing Schedule.
Fair Hills Resort is located about 3.5 hours by car from Minneapolis. It's relatively easy to access by flying into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a famously friendly Midwestern mega-airport that's consistently rated highly for passenger satisfaction.