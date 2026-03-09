Among America's Best All-Inclusive Resorts For 2026 Is This Family-Friendly Midwest Lake Escape

One other element that sets Fair Hills Resort apart is the old-world style of serving food and drinks. Meals are served communally at set times, a format that encourages guests to mingle. Regarding the quality of the food served, past guests have left excellent reviews of their dining experiences. "The breakfast brunch buffet was delicious," said one traveler on TripAdvisor. " Another described the food at Fair Hills as "absolutely incredible (especially the homemade rolls)."

All-inclusive rates at Fair Hills Resort depend on the lodgings chosen and the number of meals included. Rates can vary dramatically depending on the time of year and length of your stay, but you'll typically have two options. The American Meal Plan gets you three meals a day along with the room rate and all activities, while the partially inclusive Breakfast Meal Plan is cheaper but comes with just one meal per day (your room rate and all other amenities are still included). For an extensive breakdown on rates, be sure to check out the Fair Hills Resort 2026 Pricing Schedule.

Fair Hills Resort is located about 3.5 hours by car from Minneapolis. It's relatively easy to access by flying into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a famously friendly Midwestern mega-airport that's consistently rated highly for passenger satisfaction.