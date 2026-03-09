Chicago's Underrated Suburb Is Known For Its Walkable Downtown And Local Restaurants

Chicago is one of the largest cities by population in America. But beyond the city, there lie hidden gems and underrated destinations in the suburbs of Chicagoland. From convenient locales with lakes in Des Plaines or Lemont, the Chicago suburb with scenic outdoor thrills, there are many diverse stops around the Chicago area. If you want somewhere with a small-town feel and local restaurants, Bensenville may be the next stop for you.

Bensenville is a village in DuPage County with a population of about 18,000 people. Though it flies under the radar for most travelers, it's actually frequented by hockey players practicing at The Edge Ice Arena. The arena was the former practice rink of the Chicago Blackhawks before they moved to the city to practice at Fifth Third Arena. The Chicago Steel also used the rink before they moved to the Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Edge is currently used by other teams like Roosevelt University's ACHA Division I men's and women's ice hockey and the Chicago Blues Hockey Club.

Despite being just 15 minutes from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Bensenville is rarely mentioned in Chicago travel guides. But even if you're only doing a quick stop on your way to the airport, Bensenville offers top-rated dining spots to stop in for lunch and downtown attractions that can be explored on foot. Going back to the city? Hop on the Metra in downtown Bensenville to Chicago via the Metra Milwaukee District – West Line.