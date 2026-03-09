Chicago's Underrated Suburb Is Known For Its Walkable Downtown And Local Restaurants
Chicago is one of the largest cities by population in America. But beyond the city, there lie hidden gems and underrated destinations in the suburbs of Chicagoland. From convenient locales with lakes in Des Plaines or Lemont, the Chicago suburb with scenic outdoor thrills, there are many diverse stops around the Chicago area. If you want somewhere with a small-town feel and local restaurants, Bensenville may be the next stop for you.
Bensenville is a village in DuPage County with a population of about 18,000 people. Though it flies under the radar for most travelers, it's actually frequented by hockey players practicing at The Edge Ice Arena. The arena was the former practice rink of the Chicago Blackhawks before they moved to the city to practice at Fifth Third Arena. The Chicago Steel also used the rink before they moved to the Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Edge is currently used by other teams like Roosevelt University's ACHA Division I men's and women's ice hockey and the Chicago Blues Hockey Club.
Despite being just 15 minutes from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Bensenville is rarely mentioned in Chicago travel guides. But even if you're only doing a quick stop on your way to the airport, Bensenville offers top-rated dining spots to stop in for lunch and downtown attractions that can be explored on foot. Going back to the city? Hop on the Metra in downtown Bensenville to Chicago via the Metra Milwaukee District – West Line.
Explore downtown Bensenville, Illinois
Not only is Bensenville just a quick Metra ride away from Chicago, but downtown is also easy to navigate on foot. One of the highlights of the area is the Bensenville Center Theatre, just a quick walk from the Bensenville station. The theater first opened in 1925 and was renovated in the 1990s to provide modern facilities. Today, it serves as a community space and is operated by the village. You'll find the entrance housed in the Sundae's Too Ice Cream Shop, a retro-themed ice cream parlor.
On the other end of Main Street, about a 10-minute walk from the theater, you'll find the Bensenville Railroad Museum. The museum is a part of the Bensenville Park District and can be found at Veterans Park. Exhibits include a steam locomotive built in 1922 and a passenger car that operated between 1947 and 1969. There are a number of other artifacts on the museum grounds for visitors to explore. The park district also includes the Bensenville Water Park and Splash Pad, west of downtown. If you're traveling with family or visiting during the summer, you can enjoy the park's amenities, such as a water slide with a plunge pool, a dive well, and a splash pad. Coming from the Bensenville Railroad Museum, it's about a 20-minute walk.
Where to eat in Bensenville
There are some highly-rated dining options in the area, regardless of the cuisine you're craving. If you're looking for some Mexican food, grab a bite at Los Buenos Diaz Mexican Grill. The restaurant offers classic fare like chicken enchiladas and tacos al pastor, and has a 4.6 rating on Yelp and a 4.5 rating on Google reviews. One Google review praises their seasonal menu, saying it's "not run of the mill." Other previous visitors also mention their good service, delicious drinks, and generous portions.
If you're looking for something more casual, like a slice of pizza, Mamma Maria's Pizzeria & Ristorante is the local spot for Italian dishes. Serving Bensenville since 1985, the restaurant offers Sicilian-style pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches. A Google reviewer says that their Italian family dines here regularly, and it's one of their go-to spots, noting the "service is amazing, and the food always comes out delicious." They also recommend coming in early to avoid the dinner crowd. Another Italian option is Asti Italian Deli, which offers a little bit of everything. Some popular menu items include their chicken tortellini soup, Italian wedding soup, and their many sandwich varieties. If you're looking for more suburbs to explore, Elmhurst, with its parks, trails, and shops, is about a 10-minute drive south of Bensenville.