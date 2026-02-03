Illinois' Vibrant Chicago Suburb Is A Convenient Locale With Lakes And A Charming Downtown

Chicago is a lively, stylish Midwest metropolis on a lake that's even been named the "world's most beautiful city," so it should come as no surprise that tens of millions of visitors flock to it every year. However, if you want to stay away from the overcrowded streets while still taking in the area's charm and scenery, Des Plaines might be a better destination to choose. The vibrant suburb promises a convenient downtown area, complete with restaurants, bars, and a theater, as well as picturesque nearby lakes where you can kayak, paddleboat, and fish — and that's on top of the hard-to-beat location.

You can find Des Plaines just 20 miles from Chicago and a convenient 12-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Chicago Midway International Airport is also relatively close, at just over 32 miles away, but with the former also being America's "most connected airport" and a bustling Midwest gateway to just about anywhere, that's usually travelers' first choice. From there, you can rent a car, get a taxi, or change between a subway and a train to make your way to Des Plaines. While the city has some pedestrian-friendly parts, it's still not the most walkable, so having a car on standby can come in handy on those busier, exploration-focused days. The Tri-State Tollway, U.S. Route 14, and Illinois Routes 21 and 58 run straight through it, so drivers have a slight edge when it comes to connectivity. With that said, access to Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line makes it easy to reach Chicago (in addition to many other nearby hotspots) in under 40 minutes by train.