Illinois' Vibrant Chicago Suburb Is A Convenient Locale With Lakes And A Charming Downtown
Chicago is a lively, stylish Midwest metropolis on a lake that's even been named the "world's most beautiful city," so it should come as no surprise that tens of millions of visitors flock to it every year. However, if you want to stay away from the overcrowded streets while still taking in the area's charm and scenery, Des Plaines might be a better destination to choose. The vibrant suburb promises a convenient downtown area, complete with restaurants, bars, and a theater, as well as picturesque nearby lakes where you can kayak, paddleboat, and fish — and that's on top of the hard-to-beat location.
You can find Des Plaines just 20 miles from Chicago and a convenient 12-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Chicago Midway International Airport is also relatively close, at just over 32 miles away, but with the former also being America's "most connected airport" and a bustling Midwest gateway to just about anywhere, that's usually travelers' first choice. From there, you can rent a car, get a taxi, or change between a subway and a train to make your way to Des Plaines. While the city has some pedestrian-friendly parts, it's still not the most walkable, so having a car on standby can come in handy on those busier, exploration-focused days. The Tri-State Tollway, U.S. Route 14, and Illinois Routes 21 and 58 run straight through it, so drivers have a slight edge when it comes to connectivity. With that said, access to Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line makes it easy to reach Chicago (in addition to many other nearby hotspots) in under 40 minutes by train.
Des Plaines' convenient, charming downtown
The convenience of visiting Des Plaines goes beyond its proximity to one of the country's biggest cities. Its downtown, in particular, is not only the perfect place to take in the local charm but also a pedestrian-friendly gem with just about anything you want within walking distance. Within a 1-mile radius of the Des Plaines Theatre, you'll find restaurants, fitness centers, a local history museum, grocery stores, a drug store, and even a nature preserve. It's easy to spend a whole day sightseeing without having to use a car or public transportation once.
The Des Plaines Theatre is one of the city's most important cultural attractions. It serves as the main live-music venue in Des Plaines, with a jam-packed event schedule you might want to check out before your trip. It's a multi-level space that also features eateries and a speakeasy. The shows regularly get rave reviews, but seats are usually reserved, so it's a good idea to book tickets online beforehand. An eight-minute walk from here, you'll find Don's Dock Seafood, a family-owned restaurant that's been in business since 1951. Standout dishes include the fried shrimp, lobster roll, and crab cakes. Looking for a nice wine bar instead? Try Uncork, Unwind just across the street. The soft lighting and comfortable seating make for an inviting atmosphere, and customers often praise the reasonable prices.
Before you move on to more nature-focused attractions, it might be worth exploring a couple of other Chicago suburbs. Morton Grove, located less than 6 miles away, is a thriving village with family-friendly vibes, parks, and delicious restaurants. Park Ridge, an upscale suburb known for its walkable downtown and cultural charm, is even closer.
Scenic lakes and outdoor fun in Des Plaines
Des Plaines' Lake Opeka gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy the surrounding (very scenic) outdoors. The local lake park is a 76-acre green space where you can fish, kayak, boat, golf, walk, hike, and even barbecue. It's usually pretty quiet, and the park and its facilities are praised by visitors for being clean and well-maintained. The park is open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and dogs are welcome, but they need to be on a leash (plus make sure to pick up after them). There's a children's playground and a public golf course in the area, too. The latter is a bit on the small side and doesn't have motorized golf carts, but thanks to its reasonable prices and well-maintained greens, it still receives hundreds of great reviews on Google.
Those looking for more of a big-lake experience can drive to the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan, 11 miles away. You can stop in Evanston, a city that offers college charm and lively suburb vibes, and take advantage of the local beaches (Lighthouse and Lincoln St. Beach are both great choices). Play volleyball in the sand, swim in the shallow waters, or have a picnic while taking in the beautiful sunset views.
For more outdoorsy adventures, consider driving all the way over to the Des Plaines River Trail and Greenway — despite sharing a name, it's about 40 minutes away. It's a scenic riverside trail offering an idyllic escape from the city bustle. Deerfield makes for a fantastic day trip option, too. Located just north of Chicago, the inviting suburb has green parks, peaceful trails, and local shopping gems.