Chicago's Red Line Is Set For A Long-Awaited Extension

For visitors to Chicago who rely on the iconic Chicago "L" train, one of the Midwest's best public transit networks, for getting around, an extension on the Red Line adds new neighborhoods and parks to the map. For decades, the Red Line's southern leg has ended at the 95th/Dan Ryan station, about a 20-minute walk from Chicago State University. Other than the university, though, there isn't much around this end of the train line, being a mostly residential, low-density area. Now, after years of planning and anticipation, the extension will bring the "L" closer to some parks and landmarks that may be worth a day trip from downtown for city locals and visitors alike (just make sure you catch up on Chicago's unwritten rules for riding before visiting).

Talks of the extension go all the way back to the 1950s. In 1958, a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) plan proposed Red Line stops that went past 95th Street, but other priorities and funding shortages over the years stalled the extension from being developed. The CTA finally confirmed some official plans for expanding the Red Line in 2016. After years of meetings and reviews, the CTA showed concrete signs of the extension moving forward, with demolition work beginning in March 2025. According to the CTA, the extension will save riders up to 30 minutes in travel time between Chicago's central Loop and 130th Street, but Chicagoans still have a few more years to dream about the shorter commute, as the new service isn't expected to start running until 2030.