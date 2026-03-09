Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Is A Lake Getaway With Mountain Views, Peaceful Vibes, And Camping
Most travelers come to Pennsylvania to visit historic Revolutionary War sites, scream like a banshee on a rollercoaster at Hersheypark's unique, family-friendly utopia, or determine if Philly cheesesteaks really live up to the hype (they definitely do). The Keystone State also has a peaceful side, exemplified by its entirely free-to-enter state park system. And one park that's perfect for a retreat in nature is Locust Lake State Park.
Found in eastern Pennsylvania, 56 miles from Mt. Lebanon's walkable town center, the park greets visitors with grassy banks, thickets of hemlocks, gently lapping water, and views of Locust Mountain's sloping form. In the soft morning light, mist hovers over the water, and bird song echoes through the branches. At 52 acres, the lake is just big enough to take out a boat and throw in a line. However, the park only allows electric motors, preserving the squeak of branches in the wind and other sounds of nature. On land, well-maintained trails snake through the woods, while two campground loops create lots of opportunities for lakeside stays.
Once covered in thick forests of hemlock, pine, elm, and ash, second-growth trees now line the lakeside and shade meandering trails. When you peer up into the leaves, it's easy to imagine what the land would have been like before industrialists culled the forests. Nevertheless, Locust Lake State Park is still an escape for peaceful contemplation and low-pressure outdoor fun. Plus, the park is a great kid-friendly destination, with many visitors returning year after year with their growing families.
Things to do at Locust Lake State Park
Covering 1,770 acres, Locust Lake State Park features 7 miles of trails that hikers praise for being mostly well-marked and maintained, although you'll need to keep an eye out for blazes (trail markers). Visitors love the Bicycle Trail, which circles the lake, providing a paved path for bicycles and walkers. The Oak Loop Trail is another favorite. This 2.2-mile path leads hikers along Locust Creek's trickling waters and past moss-covered boulders. The trails are quiet, and you don't have to worry much about running into crowds (except on summer weekends and holidays), especially during the snowy winter months.
In summer, the state park welcomes paddleboarders, boaters, and kayakers and features a concession stand for renting the necessary equipment so you don't have to worry about transporting bulky gear. Anglers can try their hand at catching largemouth bass and trout. Once the lake freezes over, only dedicated anglers take to the ice in search of trout and panfish.
With over 280 sites nestled in the woods or along the shoreline, Locust Lake is designed for easy camping. "This is my favorite campground," shared one past camper via Google Reviews. "It is peaceful and clean and the perfect mini-vacation." Take a dip at the campground's small beach, or let the kids run around at one of three playgrounds. Adding an extra layer of comfort, campers have access to a camp store and bathrooms with hot showers and flush toilets (though some visitors do complain about the lack of toilet area cleanliness).
What to know before visiting Locust Lake State Park
There's no entry fee for Locust Lake State Park; however, visitors need to pay for boat rentals and camping spots. Nightly rates range from $20 to $40 (at the time of writing), depending on whether you choose a full-hookup, electric-only, or primitive site.
Locust Lake has several rules in place to preserve its serene, family-friendly atmosphere. Quiet hours run between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., while drinking alcohol is also prohibited. Generally speaking, visitors respect these rules, but don't expect the complete quiet you'd find at a wilderness campsite. In addition, the occupancy of each campsite is limited to one family (defined as related individuals who live in the same house) or five unrelated campers.
The park remains open year-round, but most visitors come between the end of March and October to beat the snow. Plan your visit for an early morning, so you can watch the mist evaporate above the lake or catch the sunrise. Another beautiful time to visit is in the fall. From late September until October, the leaves turn an incredible array of oranges, golds, and rusty reds, reflecting across the lake and hanging over hiking paths. Turn the excursion into a multi-park trip with a stop at Tuscarora State Park's cabins and lakeside trails. Only 7 miles away, Locust Lake's neighbor is a good choice for visitors who want the camping experience but can't stand tents.