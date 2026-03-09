Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Is A Lake Getaway With Mountain Views, Peaceful Vibes, And Camping

Most travelers come to Pennsylvania to visit historic Revolutionary War sites, scream like a banshee on a rollercoaster at Hersheypark's unique, family-friendly utopia, or determine if Philly cheesesteaks really live up to the hype (they definitely do). The Keystone State also has a peaceful side, exemplified by its entirely free-to-enter state park system. And one park that's perfect for a retreat in nature is Locust Lake State Park.

Found in eastern Pennsylvania, 56 miles from Mt. Lebanon's walkable town center, the park greets visitors with grassy banks, thickets of hemlocks, gently lapping water, and views of Locust Mountain's sloping form. In the soft morning light, mist hovers over the water, and bird song echoes through the branches. At 52 acres, the lake is just big enough to take out a boat and throw in a line. However, the park only allows electric motors, preserving the squeak of branches in the wind and other sounds of nature. On land, well-maintained trails snake through the woods, while two campground loops create lots of opportunities for lakeside stays.

Once covered in thick forests of hemlock, pine, elm, and ash, second-growth trees now line the lakeside and shade meandering trails. When you peer up into the leaves, it's easy to imagine what the land would have been like before industrialists culled the forests. Nevertheless, Locust Lake State Park is still an escape for peaceful contemplation and low-pressure outdoor fun. Plus, the park is a great kid-friendly destination, with many visitors returning year after year with their growing families.