Oprah's 5 Most Iconic Vacations To Inspire Your Next Trip

How do you put together a travel bucket list if you're also one of the world's most influential people, with a global reach? Oprah Winfrey's lifelong itinerary of trips presents a case study in the conundrum of abundance. When the barriers of entry to travel — money, time, and logistics — are no longer issues, where do you go? Winfrey has become a model for the freewheeling, yet purposeful travel most avowed travellers can use to inspire their next trip. She's clocked so many miles on iconic vacations that she created a separate section of affordable travel finds for her Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2025.

From sunrise at the Grand Canyon to truffle hunting in Italy, Oprah's most iconic vacations share a common thread: a broader, stated purpose beyond chasing Instagram shots or pure curiosity (though there's plenty of that, too). It's travel as a syllabus for learning about the world and living briefly outside the limits of your comfort zone. It's a tall order to fill for a woman whose cultural gravitational force has its own name: The Oprah Effect. Whether she likes it or not, she changes the perception of a location simply by visiting it.

Yet all of this travel runs contrary to Winfrey's nature. "I don't think it's a secret to anyone who follows me that my idea of the perfect vacation is a staycation," she once wrote. "It's being able to sit under an oak tree with my dogs and read a really delicious book. When I do venture out, it has to be for a good reason." That set of priorities sets a high bar for planning, booking, and executing a trip. In other words, Oprah doesn't go out into the world — or do much else — half-heartedly. What better inspiration can you find?